Zverev Triumphs at French Open for First Grand Slam Title

Alexander Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli in five sets to win the 2026 French Open, capturing his first Grand Slam title after years of near misses. The victory came amid a depleted field and personal challenges, including diabetes and off-court controversies.

Alexander Zverev finally broke through at a Grand Slam tournament, capturing the French Open title on Sunday with a hard-fought five-set victory over Italy's Flavio Cobolli .

The German third seed won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 on the red clay of Roland Garros, claiming his first major championship after falling short in three previous final appearances. The win, which came in front of a packed crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, marked the culmination of a decade-long quest for the 29-year-old, who had already amassed 24 tour-level titles but lacked tennis's ultimate prize.

Cobolli, ranked 38th and appearing in his first Grand Slam final at age 24, pushed Zverev to the limit with aggressive baseline play and a never-say-die attitude. The Italian saved a break point in the second set and rallied to take the fourth-set tiebreak, forcing a decider. But Zverev, displaying the poise of a veteran, stormed through the fifth set, breaking Cobolli twice and dropping just one game.

The match lasted four hours and 12 minutes, a testament to both players' stamina and mental fortitude





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