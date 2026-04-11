Zverev loses to Musetti in Paris Masters round of 32 in first match as world No. 1

Alexander Zverev lost in straight sets to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the Paris Masters round of 32, his first match since becoming world No. 1. He called it one of his worst matches in months while defending his right to the top ranking.

Alexander Zverev lost his first match since becoming world No. 1, falling in straight sets to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 32 at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old German called it one of his worst performances in months. The defeat came in Nanterre, near Paris, the same city where he won the French Open earlier this year. The loss could make his stay at the top of the rankings short-lived. Musetti clinched victory with an ace in a one-sided contest.

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Musetti outperforms Zverev in Paris

The Italian finished with more winners, 29 to 25, and fewer unforced errors, 12 to 21. Zverev was blunt about his performance afterward. Yeah, I was bad. It is quite simple, Zverev said.

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This was not a very good match for me, I think maybe one of the worst in the last couple of months. The imposing German said he should have done much better on such a rapid court suited to his aggressive stroke play. The court was very, very fast, he said. I actually think that this is the court that it should be.

Zverev struggles for recognition despite top rank

Zverev moved to the top ranking on Monday, capping a fine season in which he won the first two Grand Slam titles of his career at the French Open and the U.S. Open. He is the first German man to hold the top spot since Boris Becker. Yet the 29-year-old sounded agitated and described feeling a bit annoyed about what he perceives as not getting enough credit compared to others.

The No. 1 status is something that I think every player dreams of, he said. But then I feel like I am the only world No. 1 in tennis history that has to explain why it is okay for me to be world No. 1, which I find quite difficult because I think I deserve to be where I am. Zverev is one of the sport's most polarizing athletes and a lot of fans actively root against him.

Fan reactions and personal support for Zverev

Those fans have not had much to celebrate this season, but his early exit in Paris will put a smile on their faces. His girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, had celebrated his rise to No. 1 on social media earlier in the week. She posted photos of Zverev holding a trophy with his team flashing number ones with their fingers on the court. The caption read: Couldn't be prouder of you.

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You deserve every bit of this. Nr. 1!! Common!! She also added a photo of their dog with his tongue out, captioned: When your dad finally becomes world No. 1 and you can relax for the first time in your life.

With the Paris Masters loss, attention now turns to the ATP Finals later this month. Only two spots remain for the Nov. 15-22 event in Turin. Only an ATP 250 event in Stockholm remains after Paris for players to secure qualification. The tournament field in Turin will be finalized after that event concludes.