Zulma Guzman Castro Extradition Hearing: Poisoned Raspberry Murder Case Details

Court details reveal how Zulma Guzman Castro allegedly poisoned two Colombian girls with thallium-laced raspberries. Hearings in London determine if she will be extradited to face murder charges.

Zulma Guzman Castro, a 55-year-old Colombian national currently held at HMP Bronzefield in Britain, faces extradition hearings in Westminster Magistrates' Court for the alleged murder of two teenage girls in Colombia. The case centers on a sophisticated poisoning plot involving chocolate-covered raspberries laced with thallium, a highly toxic metal often referred to as the silent killer. Castro allegedly orchestrated the delivery of these deadly treats to the home of Juan de Bedout in Bogotá to exact revenge for a failed romantic affair, resulting in the deaths of Ines de Bedout and Emilia Forero in April 2025.

Mechanism of the Poisoned Berry Delivery

The court heard from prosecutor Rosemary Davidson that a delivery driver arrived at the address at 18:30 on April 4, 2025, with a parcel that the family initially refused to accept. The situation changed when the driver claimed the chocolate-covered raspberries were a free gift from a delivery app, prompting the family to bring the package inside and store it in the freezer. Ines de Bedout, aged 14, consumed eight berries while her friend Emilia Forero, aged 13, ate approximately five, and a third teenage girl, identified in court as GBC, ingested three berries.

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All three victims were rushed to the hospital after suffering symptoms of acute thallium poisoning. Emilia Forero succumbed to multiple organ failure and died on May 5, 2025, followed shortly by the death of Ines de Bedout. GBC survived but suffered serious illness. Thallium is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless metal commonly used in the manufacturing of electronics and radiation detection equipment, making it an effective but lethal choice for covert poisoning.

Stakeholder Positions and Evidence of Pre-Meditation

Prosecutors presented compelling digital and financial evidence linking Zulma Guzman Castro to the crime. A veterinarian in Bogotá testified that he received a payment of 12,000 Pesos from Castro via a delivery app credit in exchange for vaccinating her cats. Investigators discovered a digital transaction for the exact same sum coinciding with the delivery of the poisoned raspberries. Furthermore, a phone number ending in 686, registered in Argentina, was geolocated to the delivery address in Bogotá at the precise time the poisoned package was picked up.

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Additional evidence included deleted email searches for the uses of thallium attributed to an email account linked to the defendant. The motive appears rooted in personal vendetta, as Ines de Bedout was the daughter of Juan de Bedout, Castro's former lover. The attack also injured Juan de Bedout's 21-year-old brother and another teenage girl, both of whom were hospitalized. Castro's alleged intent was described by prosecutors as an act of vengeance designed to harm the children associated with her ex-partner.

Real-World Impact and Extradition Proceedings

While fleeing justice in Colombia, Zulma Guzman Castro resided in London and was identified by authorities after drinking from a Buxton water bottle during a televised interview. She subsequently jumped into the River Thames near Battersea Bridge on December 16, 2025, where she was rescued by police with non-life-threatening injuries and transferred to a psychiatric unit. She was formally arrested on January 6 by the National Crime Agency's National Extradition Unit and has been battling extradition since.

The legal battle continues with significant implications for both nations. The Colombian government, represented by Rosemary Davidson, argued that the public interest in extradition is high and insisted that detention facilities in Colombia would meet human rights standards, providing well-lit and ventilated cells. However, defense attorney Joel Smith KC disputed the level of cooperation from Colombian authorities and raised concerns about prison conditions and media leaks from closed judicial hearings, calling a Colombian lawyer to testify on these issues.