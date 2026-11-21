Shanghai fashion company ZucZug's ongoing agriculture project is one that extends its minimalistic lifestyle ethos to the field.

ideal of simplicity, has opened Agora, or “Datian,” a working farm on the city’s outskirts that pairs permaculture with hospitality, community and garment research. -certified fashion companies, the 22-year-old ZucZug has grown to six spin-off brands, all shaped by its founder Wang Yiyang’s devotion to the natural world and, in a distinctly Socratic way, to the examined life.

Life at Agora revolves around 20 acres of farmland and harvest cycles that began with newly harvested rice in October. As leaves turn golden, visitors and artists-in-residence can stay in eight tatami rooms inside a renovated village house, cook together in the communal kitchen, and share quiet moments and camaraderie with local villagers in the tea house. Evenings continue at Nine Agora, the on-site brewery.

Also read Simple Morning Habits to Boost Well-being and Happiness

This harvest season, ZucZug devotees can look forward to the return of Che-mi-bo, the artisan bakery workshop, and the debut of a fermentation library. Local makers will be invited to a traditional town-hall meeting to help potentially rename the project “Agora Bay” and chart its future beginning in late November.

Advertisement

What Went Down at the Red Carpet Premiere of ‘Melania’: New Insights From the First Lady on Fashion, Barron and Her Life as FLOTUSLouis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers