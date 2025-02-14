Zuckerberg's Trump Embrace: Internal Censorship and a Shift to the Right

Mark Zuckerberg's efforts to appease President Trump are causing internal friction at Meta, with employees facing censorship for criticizing the company's new direction. Zuckerberg's overtures to Trump, while potentially beneficial for Meta's business, are raising concerns about the company's culture and its impact on employees and users.

Mark Zuckerberg 's overt efforts to cultivate a positive relationship with President Donald Trump have caused unease among employees, and the company is allegedly suppressing criticism of this strategy internally, according to individuals familiar with the situation. While Zuckerberg seeks to mend ties with Trump following the president's tumultuous first term, sources indicate his goal is also to harm Apple in the process.

Zuckerberg recently stated on the Joe Rogan podcast that Meta's profits would double if Apple ceased implementing what he perceives as 'arbitrary rules' that financially disadvantage his company. Zuckerberg's 2025 began with an Instagram video outlining his vision for what he termed 'restoring free expression.' However, absent from his five-minute monologue was any mention of Meta's intention to utilize its internal moderators to censor employee dissent against his plan. He also neglected to address the possibility that by cozying up to the new president, his company might inadvertently shift Trump's ire towards Meta's arch-rival, Apple. For Meta's workforce of nearly 75,000 individuals, the immense authority of its 40-year-old founder and CEO is more apparent than ever in the company's discernible rightward swing since Trump's election victory in November and inauguration in January. On February 6, Zuckerberg visited the White House to 'discuss how Meta can help the administration defend and advance American tech leadership abroad,' according to Meta spokesperson Andy Stone. Interviews with over a dozen current and former employees, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about internal developments, reveal a profound sense of uncertainty regarding Meta's cultural trajectory during the anticipated years of Trump's second presidency. Tensions are palpable at headquarters in Silicon Valley as Meta undergoes its latest round of layoffs. In January, the company announced plans to shed 10,000 jobs, adding to the 21,000 positions eliminated in 2022 and 2023. Among those who lost their jobs were members of crucial teams like the Trust and Safety department. Significant changes are now underway that appear to directly align with Trump's agenda at the expense of company employees and platform users, according to individuals familiar with the matter. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late January, the document highlighted these drastic shifts, listing them under the section about business risks. 'In January 2025, we announced certain changes to our content policies and enforcement efforts to further free expression on our platform and mitigate over-enforcement of certain of our content policies,' Meta stated. 'If we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands, our ability to maintain or expand our base of users, marketers, and developers may be impaired, and our business and financial results may be harmed.' Zuckerberg is willing to accept these risks due to the potential rewards that come with mending his relationship with Trump, according to individuals familiar with the matter. Unlike Meta's previous strategy of advocating for a level playing field across the tech industry, Zuckerberg now perceives opportunities to gain a strategic advantage for his company





