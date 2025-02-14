Zuckerberg's Cozying Up to Trump Sparks Employee Unease and Censorship at Meta

Mark Zuckerberg's efforts to cultivate a closer relationship with President Donald Trump have sparked unease and censorship among Meta employees. While Zuckerberg seeks to mend fences with Trump, sources indicate his aim is to simultaneously undermine Apple. Employees express concerns about Meta's shifting culture and policies under Trump's influence.

Zuckerberg recently expressed to podcast host Joe Rogan that Meta's profits would double if Apple ceased implementing what he characterized as 'random rules' that financially burden his company, advocating against government actions that he believes stifle American innovation. Notably absent from Zuckerberg's five-minute monologue was any mention of Meta's internal moderation policies that censor employee dissent regarding his strategy. He also failed to address the potential implications of cozying up to the new president, which could divert Trump's ire towards Meta's arch-rival, Apple.For Meta's vast workforce of nearly 75,000 individuals, the immense influence wielded by their 40-year-old founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is more apparent than ever. This is particularly evident in the company's perceptible rightward shift since Trump's election victory in November 2024 and subsequent inauguration in January 2025. On February 6, Zuckerberg visited the White House, stating the purpose was 'to discuss how Meta can help the administration defend and advance American tech leadership abroad,' according to Meta spokesperson Andy Stone. However, based on interviews with over a dozen current and former employees who requested anonymity to speak candidly about their observations, a pervasive sense of uncertainty prevails regarding how Meta's culture will evolve during the anticipated years of Trump's second presidency. In the company's Silicon Valley headquarters, tensions are palpable as Meta navigates its latest round of job cuts. In January, the company announced plans to reduce its workforce.Stock analysts are witnessing record inflows, but remain skeptical that these investments will translate into outperforming the market, as investing legend Charley Ellis points out. Meta has been actively attempting to quell employee resistance by censoring dissenting views within its internal social network, Workplace. Sources familiar with the situation revealed that employees who voiced criticisms deemed unfavorable by management have had their comments removed. Additionally, sources told CNBC that employees contemplating resignation due to disillusionment with policy changes are hesitant to do so now, fearing negative perceptions from future employers. This apprehension stems from Meta's public statements regarding its efforts to eliminate 'low performers,' creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and anxiety. Like many of its tech counterparts, Meta commenced downsizing in 2022 and has continued to make incremental reductions. The company shed 21,000 jobs, representing nearly a quarter of its workforce, in 2022 and 2023. Among those who lost their positions were members of key departments.Significant changes are now underway that appear to align directly with Trump's agenda, potentially at the expense of both company employees and platform users, according to sources familiar with the situation. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late January, Meta disclosed these drastic shifts, listing them under the section pertaining to business risks. 'In January 2025, we announced certain changes to our content policies and enforcement efforts to further free expression on our platform and mitigate over-enforcement of certain of our content policies,' Meta stated. 'If we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands, our ability to maintain or expand our base of users, marketers, and developers may be impaired, and our business and financial results may be harmed.' Zuckerberg is willing to accept these risks in pursuit of the potential benefits that come with fostering a closer relationship with Trump, sources indicate. In contrast to Meta's previous stance of advocating for a level playing field across the tech industry, Zuckerberg now views opportunities to secure a strategic advantage for his company.Meta's improved standing within the Trump administration, where he holds a prominent position and is focused on reducing regulations, could prove advantageous. Meta competes with Musk's X and is also heavily investing in artificial intelligence, an area of particular interest to Musk and his startup, xAI. Musk's influence in the White House could potentially disadvantage Meta when it comes to policies concerning AI. Apple CEO Tim Cook, center left, attends Apple's iPhone 16 launch in New York City, September 20, 2024. Zuckerberg hopes that Meta's enhanced relationship with the White House could help exert pressure on the iPhone maker, following a protracted battle between the two tech giants. Both companies have faced antitrust lawsuits from the U.S. government. Meta's founder remains resentful of Apple's 2021 iOS privacy update, which hindered Meta's ability to track users across the internet and consequently impacted the company's advertising revenue in 2022. Internally, this period has become known among some Meta employees as 'the Tim Cook recession.' Other companies, like Epic Games, have also clashed with Apple, either publicly or in court, over the company's app store rules and control over its ecosystem





