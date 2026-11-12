Zubac and the Pacers top Washington for first home victory

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time this season, the Indiana Pacers have won a game on their home court. Tied after three quarters, the Pacers went on a 14-0 run

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford during the first half at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time this season, the Indiana Pacers have won a game on their home court. Tied after three quarters, the Pacers went on a 14-0 run to start the final frame and eventually defeated the Washington Wizards by a final score of 114-101.will come in about 10 days.

Also read Pacers Report Card: Evaluating Zubac and Others in heartbreaking loss to Flagg, Mavericks

That's not exactly the news Pacer fans wanted to hear, and it makes every victory even more important for the Pacers as they try to survive the best they can before their star returns. Coming into Wednesday's game, Ivica Zubac was averaging just 9.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Those numbers are a little skewed thanks to very limited minutes in two of his games played.

Nevertheless, those are not the numbers the Pacers envisioned for their new center. On Wednesday night against Washington, Zubac showed what he can do. It was early in the 2nd Half, and Zubac had already recorded his third double-double of the season. For the game, he finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

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He also held his own when matched up with Anthony Davis, an area the Pacers have struggled with in the past.

"Just trying to be more aggressive," Zubac said after the game. "There's a lot of opportunities for me. We've just got to stay together and play hard and we're gonna have a chance every single night.

"Andrew Nembhard had multiple highlight-reel passes in this game and finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Nembhard also made some of the game's biggest plays down the stretch, helping the Pacers to earn a much-needed victory. His backup was equally impressive. TJ McConnell played some 2nd half minutes for the first time this season, and had a very productive night with 7 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

Continuing to add to his minute total will be a needed boost for a Pacers team that has struggled at times with production from the second unit. Most of Oubre Jr.'s damage came in the first half, but it was a huge step in the right direction for the first-year Pacer. Getting the start in this game, Oubre Jr. put together 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and a blocked shot.

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He was active on both ends, and though he's still looking for his 3-point shot, it was a welcome sight and potentially a sign of things to come. Tyler Smith has been covering the Pacers since 2014 for IndySportsLegends.com, the Journal Review and other various outlets. Born and raised as a Hoosier.