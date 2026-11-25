Mamet also explains why she “really wanted” Weiner to sue her after her 2025 essay about working on the show.

I really wanted Matt Weiner to sue me because then he would be admitting to the fact that he knew I was writing about him,” she said on the, Mamet, 38, revisited her “terrible” experience on “one of the biggest shows on TV” due to the previously unnamed showrunner, who she says publicly berated her on set, prompting her to“I wrote an essay about it for my book where I don’t mention names,” Mamet told Shepard, referencing her 2025 essay collectionI really wanted Matt Weiner to sue me because then he would be admitting to the fact that he knew I was writing about him.

” Mamet had a guest spot on the 16-time Emmy-winning drama as Joyce Ramsay, a Life photo editor who introduces Peggy Olson to ’60s counterculture and a Bohemian lifestyle outside of advertising. Her time on the show was short-lived, which Mamet claims is because she quit after an uncomfortable confrontation with Weiner.

Also read Zosia Mamet Details On-Set Harassment by Matt Weiner Causing Her Quitting After Four Episodes

“All the other actors were wonderful, but he really was like the Catholic Church back in the day. Like that bro rules with fear,” she explained.

“He would start every table read with this little speech… and he would talk about how he didn’t want any of us to take our scripts home… And he would be like, ‘If I see that, I’m going to find you, and I’m going to hunt you down. I’m going to kill you. Just kidding. Actually not.

’ He would do this at every table read. And I was like, ‘This not only isn’t funny, but it’s yucky. It’s f---ing yucky, man. ’” As for the incident that led her to quit the show, Mamet alleged that it came about because Weiner “was having a bad day and decided to set his sights on me.

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” She recounted, “During a block rehearsal, just f---ing went to town on me in front of the whole cast and crew. ”alum said she called her agents upon leaving set to tell them she did not want to return.

“He just systematically dressed me down for like 45 minutes. And I was like, ‘I want to kill myself,’” she said. Mamet said that she knew she would not be able to handle a second incident.

“My level of insecurity was so great that I knew that I wouldn’t be able ... I was like, ‘I will shut down,’” she said.

“I won’t be able to function in this environment, and the fear of that happening again was just too great. ”Mamet went into greater detail on the confrontation in her essay. Though she avoided naming Weiner or the show, she dropped a few obvious hints and even detailed the scene that she was rehearsing when Weiner allegedly criticized her.

It involved removing photos from a manila envelop and placing them on a table — which Joyce does in her final appearance on the show, while showing off photos from a brutal crime scene.

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“We’re rehearsing, I walk in, I go to take the photos out of the envelope, and the showrunner calls ‘Cut. ’ Not the director of the episode, the showrunner,” she wrote.

“And we all look at each other like, ‘Did somebody do something wrong? ’ We all thought the scene was going fine. ” She wrote that the showrunner walked over and asked, “What the f--- are you doing? ” to which she replied, “Um…rehearsing?

” She claimed in her essay, “He grabs my hand that’s holding the manila envelope and he says, ‘No! What the f--- are you doing with this! That’s not how you take something out of an envelope! Do it again!

’” Zosia Mamet and Elisabeth Moss on the ‘Mad Men’ episode, ‘The Rejected’Credit: Mike Yarish/AMC/Courtesy Everett Mamet claims they repeated the scene several times, while the showrunner berated her with phrases including, “You’re doing it wrong! ” as well as “How the f--- can you think that looks right at all? ” along with “I don’t understand — when I cast you, you knew how to act,” and “I’m honestly confused at how you can be so bad at this.

” Mamet said she called her agents to get her off the show that very same day. , Weiner has faced allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct from his former personal assistant and staff writer, Kater Gordon. Fellow, calling Weiner an “emotional terrorist” who “can not help but create an atmosphere where everyone is constantly off guard and unsure where they stand. ” Weiner has strongly denied the claims.

“The allegations are not true,” he said in 2017. “ is a very important topic and a topic that I have devoted — it has been an obsession of mine, in my work and in my life, for like 92 hours of the show; we wanted people to be having this conversation. It’s great that we’re having it. It’s a very serious issue. ”