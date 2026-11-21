Actress Zosia Mamet and actor Evan Jonigit are ending their ten-year marriage. The news breaks just weeks before the Girls reboot begins production in 2027.

Actress Zosia Mamet and actor Evan Jonigit have reportedly separated after a decade of marriage, bringing an end to their long-term union. A source confirmed the split to People on Friday, stating that the former couple is no longer together. Mamet, aged thirty-eight, is well known for her role in the HBO series Girls, while Jonigit, aged forty-three, starred in the series Hunting Wives. Their marriage began in October two thousand sixteen, following a private ceremony at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York.

Marriage Details and Early Romance

The couple first met in two thousand thirteen, three years before their wedding, while starring together in the off-Broadway play Really Really. At that time, they decided to keep their relationship secret from their castmates to protect their growing romance. Mamet later explained to Hoda and Jenna on the Today show that they believed the relationship was serious enough to warrant privacy. They felt that keeping it confidential would allow their bond to develop naturally without external pressure.

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Despite their efforts to maintain secrecy, their fellow cast members quickly recognized the connection between the two actors. Mamet recalled that her co-stars insisted they were in love, a notion she initially dismissed as unprofessional. She noted that while other actors might be open about such matters, she and Jonigit preferred to keep their personal lives separate from their professional environments. This early secrecy eventually gave way to a public wedding announcement shared on Instagram, featuring a photo of two rubber ducks dressed as a bride and groom.

Timing With Girls Revival Production

This personal development occurs shortly before major professional updates for Mamet. HBO recently announced a five-episode limited revival of the hit series Girls, with production scheduled to begin in two thousand twenty-seven. The news of the revival was officially confirmed in October by the streaming service, marking a significant return for the original cast. Mamet is set to reprise her role as Shoshanna Shapiro in the new season, which will explore the characters in their forties.

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The original series ran for six seasons from two thousand twelve to two thousand seventeen, depicting the lives of a group of friends in their twenties. The upcoming revival will pick up the narrative ten years after the original finale. Lena Dunham, who created the series, will return to write and executive produce the new episodes. Other original cast members, including Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Andrew Rannells, are also confirmed to return for the limited series run.

Professional Roles in the Reboot

The structure of the new season involves returning to the core cast that defined the original show. Dunham will return to play Hannah Horvath, the central protagonist of the original series. Allison Williams will resume her role as Marnie Michaels, continuing the character's journey into her forties. Jemima Kirke will also return as Jessa Johansson, bringing back one of the most iconic figures from the original run.

Andrew Rannells is confirmed to reprise his role as Elijah Krantz, maintaining the ensemble dynamic that audiences recognized. This revival represents a rare instance where the primary cast and creator reunite after a decade-long hiatus. The production timeline allows for a significant age jump in the characters, providing fresh narrative possibilities for the writers and actors involved.

Stakeholder Reactions and Next Steps

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Mamet and Jonigit to request comment regarding the separation. As of now, no official statement has been issued by their representatives. The source who spoke to People indicated that the separation is recent, with the report published on Friday. No further details regarding legal proceedings or asset division have been disclosed in the initial reports.

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Meanwhile, the entertainment industry shifts its focus toward the upcoming production of the Girls revival. With filming set to commence in two thousand twenty-seven, the cast has ample time to prepare for their respective roles. The juxtaposition of personal life changes and professional milestones highlights the complex nature of careers in Hollywood. Fans of the series await further updates on both the personal lives of the cast and the creative direction of the revival.