The Amazon-owned robotaxi company Zoox is bringing its purpose-built autonomous vehicles to Los Angeles County for the first time.

The pill-shaped vehicles rolled out Thursday in Santa Monica, where they will serve company employees and their friends and families. The wait list for public riders will open next year.are unique because the company built them from the ground up.

Waymo, which leads the robotaxi race, uses existing vehicles retrofitted with autonomous technology. The robotaxi company Waymo is expanding its Los Angeles service area into South Bay and adding popular destinations such as Universal Studios. Zoox taxis lack a steering wheel and gas pedal and feature interior seats facing each other. The vehicles can also roll in either direction without turning around.

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“We’re excited to begin driving our purpose-built robotaxi in Santa Monica as we continue to grow in California,” said Ron Thaniel, senior director of policy and regulatory affairs at Zoox. “Great transportation starts with trust and transparency, and we’ve designed our operations to complement the way this community already moves. ”As the robotaxi race heats up across the country, key players including Waymo, Zoox and Tesla claim their technology is safer than human drivers.

Zoox has been testing in the region since last spring, using a fleet of retrofitted Toyota SUVs. The SUVs will not be used to serve riders. Waymo’s autonomous taxis can no longer operate on California’s freeways due to an order from the state Department of Motor Vehicles. , a golden two-seat self-driving vehicle operating in Austin.

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The launch of the Cybercab in September prompted an investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Zoox has surpassed 1 million riders in San Francisco and Las Vegas and has plans to expand its service area in Los Angeles County beyond Santa Monica.

“As Santa Monica continues to innovate, our priority remains the safety, accessibility and trust of our community,” said Santa Monica City Manager Oliver Chi. “We appreciate that Zoox is taking a measured, collaborative approach to its rollout. ”Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.