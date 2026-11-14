Zoox Expands Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas

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Zoox, one of the three leading robotaxi companies in the United States so far, has just expanded commercial robotaxi service in Sin City, the city of Las Vegas.

“We are expanding our service beyond the Strip into Downtown and the Arts District, while continuing to add access to even more major resort and entertainment venues across Las Vegas. This follows recent service launches at destinations likehas now made its debut in Las Vegas, introducing the lighter interior and increased comfort to riders. We have also expanded our service hours to be 6:00 a.m.-3:00 a.m., seven days a week, giving riders more opportunity to ride with Zoox.

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The company also notes that it launched limited robotaxi service in Las Vegas a little more than a year ago. While it’s still not close to huge, it has expanded greatly since launch and continues to display incremental progress.

“On September 10, 2025, we officially launched the Zoox service on and around the Las Vegas Strip. Rides are available through the Zoox app, which can be downloaded on both. This moment marked Zoox as the first company in history to provide a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in a purpose-built robotaxi,” the company adds.riders can choose from a range of destinations on the Strip, into Downtown, and the Arts District.

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We offer premier, dedicated pickup and drop-off spots at key partner destinations, including Sphere, T-Mobile Arena,, our locations are conveniently situated near the Terminal 1 departures and baggage claim at both Terminal 1 and 3. For all other destinations, Zoox picks up and drops off riders in the designated rideshare areas.

“To help riders identify their robotaxi, riders can use FindMyZoox, a feature in the app where the robotaxi uses distinct lighting and sound cues to help riders identify their specific robotaxi in crowded pickup zones. The app will also include the vehicle’s license plate number, estimated pickup times, real-time arrival updates, and post-ride summaries with feedback options.

If riders need support before, during, or after their ride, they can contact a member of our remote Zoox support team through the app or via the “Help” button located on the rider screen within the robotaxi. ” One thing that stands out with Zoox is that it uses a purpose-built vehicle rather than adapting a normal consumer car for robotaxi use. Also, that vehicle is quite a bit different from what we see from others.

“Our purpose-built robotaxi creates a fundamentally different cabin experience: carriage-style seating where four passengers face each other, minimal screen distraction, and space to unwind or connect. Whether you’re catching up with friends after a show, celebrating a night out, or just taking in the city, the journey itself becomes part of the experience. That’s what riders in Las Vegas are choosing when they ride Zoox. ” 2026 has been a year of significant robotaxi news.

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One might say it’s been the year of the robotaxi.

“The autonomous vehicle industry has made remarkable strides this year, bringing us closer to a future of safer, more accessible mobility. With the launch of our fully driverless ride-hailing service using a purposefully designed robotaxi, we’re thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking journey,” adds Aicha Evans, CEO of Zoox.

“Las Vegas is a city famous for unforgettable moments, and it is the ideal location for our debut. Zoox is about transforming the entire ride-hailing experience, making every ride a delightful experience. ”CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.