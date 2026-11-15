Zootopia 3 Update: Byron Bush Confirms New Characters and Release Window

Jared Bush confirms Zootopia 3 is in early development, introducing birds and expanding beyond the city. The franchise has earned over $2.89 billion globally, with the third installment likely arriving after 2029.

Disney Animation Studios has provided a significant update regarding the future of the Zootopia franchise, confirming that Zootopia 3 is officially in development. Director Jared Bush recently discussed the project in an interview with Collider, revealing that the third installment will expand the world beyond the original mammal metropolis and introduce birds to the narrative for the first time. This development comes as the franchise prepares to capitalize on its massive commercial success and dedicated fan base.

Zootopia 3 Plot Details and World Expansion

Jared Bush stated that the core of the story will remain centered on the beloved duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. While the exact plot points are still being refined, Bush confirmed that the film will break new ground by traveling outside the bounds of Zootopia City. Additionally, the inclusion of avian characters marks a major expansion of the species diversity previously seen in the animated universe. Bush emphasized that the filmmakers are committed to taking the necessary time to get the story right, ensuring that the new elements integrate seamlessly with the established lore.

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Release Schedule and Development Timeline

Fans have long anticipated a sequel to the 2016 original, which was followed by Zootopia 2 after a nine-year wait. When asked about a specific release date, Bush explained that Disney Animation Studios prioritizes completion over rigid deadlines. The studio balances its release calendar by varying musical versus non-musical films and original stories versus sequels. Bush noted that there is mathematical planning involved in these scheduling decisions, but the final trigger for release is when the creative team feels the movie is the best it can be.

Financial Success and Box Office Impact

The financial stakes for this upcoming installment are exceptionally high given the franchise's history. Zootopia 2 recently topped the records set by the first film, reaching nearly $2 billion at the global box office. This achievement made it the highest-grossing animated movie of all time in Hollywood, surpassing Pixar's Inside Out 2. Globally, it stands as the second-highest-grossing animated film, trailing only China's Ne Zha 2. The combined theatrical earnings for the series now exceed $2.89 billion worldwide, solidifying its status as one of Disney's most profitable properties.

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Returning Cast and Streaming Dominance

Original voice actors Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde are confirmed to return for the third film. They will be joined by Ke Huy Quan, who voices the pit viper character Gary De'Snake. Beyond theaters, the franchise has maintained strong momentum on streaming platforms, with both films consistently dominating Disney+ charts. This dual success in box office and streaming has garnered the series widespread critical acclaim, including Academy Award nominations and numerous other industry awards.

Future Outlook for the Franchise

Zootopia 3 was initially announced during the D23 Expo in August 2026, with directors Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Jared Bush leading the creative vision. While no official release date has been set, industry analysis suggests a likely release window between 2029 and 2039. The production team spent a year researching real animals at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Kenya for the original film, setting a high bar for realism and detail. As development continues, the studio aims to replicate the cultural impact of the previous entries while introducing fresh narratives that appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences.