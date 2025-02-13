Zoos Offer Bug-Naming Fundraisers for Post-Valentine's Day Grudges

Animal shelters and zoos around the country are tapping into the post-Valentine's Day sentiment with unique fundraising campaigns that allow people to name bugs after their exes or former flames.

The Minnesota Zoo has launched a unique fundraising campaign that taps into the bittersweet emotions of Valentine's Day : naming a bug after either a friend or foe. This initiative has attracted donors from around the globe, seeking a playfully cathartic way to commemorate past relationships. Teri Scott, a resident of Poulsbo, Washington, shared her experience with this unconventional fundraiser.

Initially bombarded with social media campaigns promoting the naming of insects after exes, she was hesitant to participate. Fearful that naming a cockroach after her former husband would symbolize an inability to escape him, she decided to explore other options. Upon discovering the 'Love Hurts' fundraiser at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Scott found the perfect outlet for her emotions. For $100, she named a frozen rat after her ex-husband, knowing it would be fed to a resident raptor. Celebrating her first anniversary as a single woman, Scott views this donation as a personal gift, acknowledging the hurt of past relationships while embracing her newfound freedom. The 'Love Hurts' campaign, according to Laura Atwood, the center's executive director, provides a lighthearted way for people to process relationship pain. It raises funds to support the center's mission of rehabilitating birds, with over $18,000 raised by the campaign's conclusion. The center even ran out of frozen rats due to the overwhelming response. Other animal shelters and zoos have also embraced this trend. The Memphis Zoo, for example, offers a 'Dating or Dumping' campaign where individuals can donate $10 to name a mealworm after their ex, which will be fed to a crow or magpie. Videos of these acts are shared on social media, providing a humorous and memorable way to say goodbye to past loves





