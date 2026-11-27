Chinese manufacturer Zoomlion debuted an AI-driven excavator featuring a vision-language-action model and 540-degree 3D vision for autonomous task execution and centimeter-level precision, alongside humanoid robots and voice-controlled cab technology.

The Zoomlion excavator uses a vision-language-action model to identify objects and execute construction tasks. Its 540-degree 3D vision system provides environmental awareness, while visual feedback enables centimeter-level placement precision.

Construction equipment could soon take on more complex jobs without constant operator input. Chinese machinery manufacturer Zoomlion has unveiled an AI-powered excavator that can interpret its surroundings and perform construction tasks autonomously. The machine debuted at bauma CHINA 2026 on November 24. Live demonstrations showed it handling automated loading and other assisted construction operations.

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Zoomlion also presented its Z01 and Z03 humanoid robots, showcasing how the company plans to bring embodied intelligence into industrial environments. Zoomlion’s excavation robot uses a vision-language-action model to understand its surroundings. The system identifies objects and determines their positions, orientations, and dimensions. It then translates that information into physical movements.to attempt more precise construction tasks.