Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s 39th annual Zoolights kicks off Nov. 27 in Tacoma. Get details on tickets, hours, Thomas Dambo trolls and Dog Nights.

Opening Friday, Nov. 27, the seasonal event transforms the Tacoma zoo into an after-dark walking tour featuring more than 2 million LED lights. Visitors follow a one-way path past longtime staples like the glowing Tacoma Narrows Bridges, the towering Flame Tree, a hidden Sasquatch and the Tunnel of Lights.

While the zoo’s aquariums and standard animal exhibits close at dusk, guests can still spot a different kind of wildlife after dark. Three of Danish artist Thomas Dambo’s massive, recycled-wood troll sculptures—Boge, Poppy and Birch—will be illuminated along the route. Beyond the static light sculptures, organizers have built out several hands-on stops for families.

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The Picnic Pavilion features an illuminated dance floor, light-up floor pianos, rain drums and a giant Lite-Brite. The Fan Zone offers photo ops with glowing tributes to the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, University of Washington and Washington State University. Special Theme Nights and Add-OnsPoint Defiance is also hosting several specialty nights and private experiences throughout the run. Pet owners can bring their dogs on Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and Jan. 3.