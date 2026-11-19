Zooey Deschanel & Caleb Hearon TIFF World Premiere 'Trash Mountain' Acquired By Magnolia Pictures

Chris Pratt To Star In Paramount’s Feature Take Of Joseph Eckert Novel ‘The Traveler’ The Kris Rey directed, Hearon co-written, Colin Trevorrow produced feature follows the story of Gavin , a young gay Chicago man who is forced to return to his hometown in rural Missouri following the death of his hoarder father.

The story takes us on a journey of emotional acceptance and resilience as Gavin and his half-sister Abbi navigate challenging family dynamics and their complicated relationships with the past.also stars Jacki Weaver, Jaboukie Young-White, Kyle Marvin, and Holmes also star in the film co-written by Ruby Caster. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release for next year.is such a funny, smart, joyful work, which is no surprise coming from the brilliant mind of Caleb Hearon,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley.

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“We’re so excited to collaborate with Caleb, Kris, Colin and this fantastic cast to bring it to audiences. ” “I’m truly thrilled to be working with Magnolia,” said Rey.

“They have been a well-respected champion for indie film over the last twenty-five years. I’m so happy they are planning a theatrical release of this funny, tender film, and can’t wait for audiences to see the hilarious and touching performances from Caleb, Zooey, and the rest of this lovable cast. ”is a film about home.

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The physical homes we reside in, the emotions that we make home in, the place where we grew up, and the way that many of us make home elsewhere when we’ve spilled out over the brims of our hometowns,” said Hearon.

“I’ve been a fan of Magnolia films for a very long time and we’re honored to be partnering with them. ” Metronome Film Company presents, in association with Sight Unseen, Pigasus Pictures, Five Sticks Productions, Streeterville Productions. Rebecca Linfoot co-produced. Executive producers are Zachary Spicer, Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, Caleb Hearon, Lilly Wachowski, Annys Hamilton, Carrie Holt De Lama, Kelley Sims, Chris Cafero, Scott L. Goldstein, George Rush, Willie Trieger.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia Pictures SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden and VP of Acquisitions Miranda Hill, and by CAA Media Finance and WME on behalf of the filmmakers. Brad Pitt’s ‘Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth’ Is A Rollicking Good Ride