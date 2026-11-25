'I worked at a zoo for about five years...every day, there would be people trying to bang on the fences with sticks, or throwing things and shouting to get an animal's attention. ... The apes might fling poop or pee on people, though. Sometimes a tiger would spray, too.

Many zookeepers and other zoo employees answered with the wildest things visitors have done — as well as some fascinating human and animal interactions they've also witnessed — and it'll really give you a surprising behind-the-scenes look.

Here's what they had to say:"I'm a zookeeper. Frankly, most visitors are obnoxious and have no respect for the animals. Banging on the glass and antagonizing them is genuinely bad for their health. It lowers their immune systems and makes them sick, in the same way you might feel under the weather after a stressful week at work.

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""Oh man, I get to tell you my mom's favorite story from her time as a zookeeper! She was a zookeeper at the Wild Animal Park in SoCal for a chunk of her early career before switching to veterinary work with an equine focus. Apparently someone was taunting the gorillas by smiling at them, waving, and basically being a dick.

Security had been called and was making its way over, but not before the male silverback slowly reached behind his back... Grabbed a huge fresh turd and nailed the guy so hard in the face with it that he fell backward pretty hard.

" "My mom and her coworkers got written up by management because, apparently, the guests, including the sh*t-faced dude himself, could hear their laughter echoing from behind the gorilla enclosure. ""I worked very briefly at a zoo, and we had a bunch of issues with people attempting to touch and pick up penguins and peacocks. At least once or twice a day, there would be a parent angry that their child got hurt harassing the peacocks.

"Honestly, the biggest thing for me was how common it seems to be for people to view animals as objectsu/Pedantic_Twatwaffle"Interactions with primates are the worst part because their cues are not 1:1 with humans. For them, eye contact and smiling are dominance and fear responses. There is a reason primates so often sit with their backs to the glass. Do not make 'monkey sounds' at them; it can be extremely upsetting.

""Sometimes we will race our cheetahs, eagles, and rhinos along the fence line. Our animals love it and will chase after you. For carnivores, it clearly activates their predatory drive, but some animals do it just for fun. Southern white rhinos in particular are basically massive puppy dogs and will even roll over if you scratch them just right.

""Keeper here. Things the animals usually won't react to include the things that most visitors do. Yelling, making 'animal noises' , banging on the glass, etc. Despite the best efforts of zoo staff, we can't be everywhere at once, and the animals get pretty desensitized to the regular noises from zoo guests. They can tell the voices of their keepers from those of a random guy yelling at them, and they ignore them.

""One of the most interesting things was just talking to them. Used to be a night security guard at a zoo, and I got pretty bored, so I'd just talk to the animals when I was walking around. The lion would see me coming, pick his head up and squint at me, sometimes grumble a little. I'd tell him it's just me, you can go back to sleep, and he just lay back down.

Seals would chase me along the side of their tank, trying to splash me.

" "There was an injured bald eagle that would chitter and chirp at me while I talked about whatever was on my mind. The absolute best part of an otherwise sh*t job.

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""I worked at a zoo for about five years, and most guests were respectful, but every day, there would be people trying to bang on the fences with sticks, or throwing things and shouting to get an animal's attention. Unhinged behavior, because the best way to see an animal is to be as quiet and still as you can. The animals largely ignored it because they were used to it, I guess.

The apes might fling poop or pee on people, though. Sometimes a tiger would spray, too.

"my tip for anyone wanting to see the animals is to go in winter when there's less foliage and the weather is cooler, so the animals are walking around more, and just be quiet and still. But it was always busiest in summer when there was loads of foliage for them to hide in and they just wanted to sunbathe.

""Our young orangutan used to launch sh*t at me for laughs because the first time she did it to me, I jumped and screamed, and it was apparently the height of comedy to her, so she would do it to me to try to get a reaction. 😂😑 She never actually hit me with it; she’d throw it up into the air to splat down. She did nail me on the back with an onion once because she hates them.

""We had SO many people throwing stuff into any and every habitat that wasn't completely closed off. I don't get it; I've never had the urge to throw an object at a captive animal.

""I used to work in an aquarium with penguins. If you’re a dick and use flash on your camera it flares through the glass and freaks them out. Not cool, guys.

""Monkeys want to see your baby. They're fascinated by the baby and will sometimes have a meeting about it and show each other that you have a baby. This especially includes tiny monkeys like tamarins and marmosets.

""Never bring food into the animal walkthroughs unless you want to have your pockets and bags ripped up and be told off by the keepers and asked to leave. A woman once came into the lemur walkthrough, sat down on a bench, and took out a sandwich. Before I could tell her no food was allowed , she was mugged by 10 ring-tailed lemurs lmao.

"I told her she shouldn't feed the animals, and she needed to leave. And do you know what she said?

'It wasn't meant for them! That's my lunch.

' Ay, right, I'll tell them that then, shall I? Donkey brains.

""The big cats love little kids, so they'll react if they're awake. Also, I've seen animals react to loud noises, whistles, roars, and snarls when people are trying to get their attention. People have thrown food or other objects or tried to climb up an outside enclosure fence to get a better photo. Another bad idea.

The animals don't like that too much. But most visitors are well-behaved and respectful, and it's appreciated.

""Go when it's raining. The animals are usually more active. One of the senior keepers told me it was because the rain signals 'mating season' for many species. Not sure if that is true, but I definitely noticed our animals were more lively on rainy days!

""I work with reptiles and recently had a group of boys come in to our center to look at the alligators. They were hitting the glass and taunting the animals, and I explained how that behavior can stress the gators out.

Before I could even finish, one of the boys went to taunt the gator again, and the animal launched itself so high into the air to lunge at them that it sent the whole group of kids screaming out the door!!! Sometimes natural consequences make the best lessons.

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""When I worked there, I got to ride a bike through the walking paths for security. Only happened a handful of times, and it was very enjoyable. When passing our jaguar, it would often chase me along the fence line. Back and forth, over and over till I finally had to move on.

" "There was another time in winter I went as a guest. Basically, the only person there. One of the tigers was right against the glass. Sat down and took a few selfies with the tiger.

Then, when reviewing them, I looked over one shoulder and didn't see it. Once I was looking back at it, she turned around and walked off as if nothing happened.

""Wear bright colors when you visit for an interesting interaction. Even a particularly curious pufferfish will follow you if you are wearing something eye-catching.

""At our zoo, all the keepers are in light blue shirts. If you wear the same colored shirt as an attendee, the animals will react to it differently.

""Don't use your phone flashlight in a dark area. Those areas are designed to be dark for a reason. There's nothing dangerous in there. If there were, staff would direct you away from the area.

Those areas often feature nocturnal animals that are disturbed and seek darkness when faced with bright lights... Like your flashlight. Just because you have a flashlight on your phone doesn't mean you should use it.

""Don't bring your dog. I get that some people actually need to have a medical dog with them, but maybe pick a different place to go. It stresses the animals out. They are used to people at this point, and it's fine.

But a dog is either food, something to play with, or a threat and should not be allowed.

" "It's a tough spot because zoos want to to be inclusive, but it really is such a detriment to their well-being to have dogs there. ""There was a gorilla at the zoo I used to volunteer with that, if you sat with your back to the glass, would sneak up and slam her hands on the glass on either side of your head, then run off like she'd gotten away with something.

" "There was also one that had broken her middle finger at one point, and enough people reacted that she'd randomly flip people off even after it healed. ""Primates, especially apes, are nosy. They like to look at what you have: picture books, phone videos, etc. There was one zoo that had to ask visitors to stop showing one of those gorillas phone videos because he got so into it that he started having behavioral issues like an iPad kid.

"Off-season, crappy weather, etc. When it's busy, the animals mostly just tune out the noise of the crowd. On a rainy January day when no one else is around, you might grab the attention of an animal that is looking for stimulation from a zoo guest.

""As a former wilderness guide, the people still do not respect the animals, even when there is no fence between them. It's baffling the comfort I've seen people display around giant bears more than twice their size and speed.

""Please respect the rules about eye contact with primates and big cats; also, don't smile with your teeth. If you accidentally make eye contact with any type of cat , do a slow blink and look to the side.

" "If you want a good experience, come early right after they open . ""Former keeper here. Main things to avoid are being loud, letting kids scream, banging on glass, and antagonizing alpha males. Honorable mention: dangling small kids over the enclosures; it doesn’t bother the animals so much, but it’s not a good idea and also risks the animals coming into contact with items that inevitably get dropped in.

Obviously, there's also the risk of said child falling in/getting bitten. Sometimes, I used to just shrug and say it belonged to them now, when someone would ask me to retrieve the child’s hat that the meerkats were already ripping apart.

"Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. Fellow zookeepers or other workers, what are the wildest things you've seen on the job? Tell us in the comments. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use the form below.