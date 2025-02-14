Zonte Metals Kicks Off Gravity Survey at Cross Hills Copper Project's Nine Mile Target

Zonte Metals Announces the commencement of a gravity survey at the Nine Mile target, a large magnetic anomaly identified in 2019 on its Cross Hills Copper Project. Previous exploration revealed copper-in-rocks and anomalies in soil samples. The company also plans a supplementary gravity survey at the Big K anomaly, extended southward in 2024.

Zonte Metals Inc. has announced the commencement of a gravity survey over the Nine Mile target located on its Cross Hills Copper Project . This target was initially identified through an airborne magnetic survey conducted in 2019. The Nine Mile magnetic anomaly stands out as the largest within the project and occupies a structurally advantageous zone. Previous exploration efforts at the target have revealed copper-in-rocks and areas exhibiting copper-in-soil anomalies.

Depending on prevailing field conditions, Zonte Metals plans to execute a supplementary gravity survey covering the southern portion of the Big K anomaly. This anomaly was extended southward in 2024 based on the findings of an additional soil geochemical survey program. A map depicting the Nine Mile target and other targets within the Cross Hills Copper Project is provided for reference. Donald Blake, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content and disclosures presented in this press release. Mr. Blake serves as a non-independent consultant to Zonte Metals. Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior exploration company primarily focused on gold and copper. The company holds 100% ownership of the MJ project situated in the Tintina Gold Belt of the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project located in the emerging Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills Copper project residing in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia, Zonte Metals has a 25% carried interest in Project X, where historical drilling intersected notable gold mineralization. Additionally, the company, in collaboration with a partner, has an application for open areas overlying the open-pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is currently held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). However, the title issuance for this application is facing legal challenges from the state governing authority, prompting Zonte Metals to initiate legal action to safeguard its rights





