Zohran Mamdani speaks out on trolling of Vivek Ramaswamy after Knicks’ sweep of Cavs

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has seen a Knicks NBA Finals in his first year in the city, but no one expected a budding rivalry between him and the Ohio republican nominee.

in his first year at the helm, but no one expected a budding rivalry between him and the Ohio Republican nominee for governor. Vivek Ramaswamy posted a courtside picture with his wife from Monday’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 4 at Rocket Arena, captioning the post, “Date night in Cleveland.

Let’s go Cavs…all the way back! ”“You know, I just hope you had a nice night, and we had a great one in New York,” Mamdani responded while laughing. Interviewer Kaitlan Collins, added “that sounds like a yes,” as Mamdani continued laughing.

Mamdani did not ask for nor receive comped tickets for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, and NBA FinalsMeanwhile, Ramaswamy snagged a courtside seat that perhaps cost five figures, although it is unclear if he actually bought his seat or it was a comp from the team as he runs for governor of the state. The Knicks swept Cleveland in four games to clinch their NBA Finals berth, where they await the winner of Spurs-Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

“I prayed for it, I hoped for it but I didn’t want to jinx it. It is incredible,” Mamdani said.

“You know, 1999 is the last time the Knicks were in the Finals. Ricky Martin’s ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ was at the top of the charts.

“We are incredibly excited to play this song in New York City again today because we’re hopeful. We’re excited, it’s truly an incredible time to be a New Yorker. ”





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Sports Cleveland Cavaliers Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks Vivek Ramaswamy Zohran Mamdani

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