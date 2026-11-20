Mamdani, 35, hobbled into a news conference on crutches and, when a reporter asked about his injury, explained that he got it in Thursday night's game.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference in New York, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, following the collapse of a building in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday that he tore his Achilles tendon during a pickup soccer match against the City Hall press corps and will have to wear a medical boot for the next several weeks. Mamdani, 35, hobbled into a news conference on crutches and, when a reporter asked about his injury, explained that he got it in Thursday night’s game.

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As for why it happened, the millennial leader of America’s biggest city identified a possible culprit in the form of a neglected pre-game warmup: “I did not stretch. ”Still, the avid soccer fan appeared happy to report that he scored a goal “soon after getting on the pitch” but said he “forgot that I was 35.

”The mayor, known for a busy schedule, said he’ll be wearing the medical boot for six to eight weeks and will be back on the pitch in about nine months. After the blue wave: A moderate Democrat and an anti-Trump Republican analyze results Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected.

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