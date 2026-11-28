Mamdani took part in a friendly match between his office and the City Hall press corps on Nov. 19. His team won, with the mayor notching a goal.

Fearless reporting isn’t optional — it’s essential. Back our year-end push to power 2027 coverage . The roughly 70-minute procedure went well, and the 35-year-old mayor was resting comfortably Friday evening at Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence, press secretary Joe Calvello said.

“The mayor is expected to make a full recovery,” Calvello said in a statement. City Hall thanked the healthcare workers involved but didn’t respond to a question about where the surgery was done. , took part in a friendly match between his office and the City Hall press corps on Nov. 19. His team won, with the mayor notching a goal.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York's Thanksgiving meal distribution at the Lt Joseph P. Kennedy Center on November 24, 2026 in New York City. He explained the next day that soon after scoring, he ruptured the tendon, and he said ruefully that he hadn’t stretched before playing. Mamdani has since been wearing a medical boot and using crutches while going about his work, including public appearances.