mayor Zohran Mamdani orders the disbandment of the NYPD's Strategic Response Group,prompting forMer commissioner Bill Bratton to defend the unit's critical safety roles.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has issued a directive to dismantle the Strategic Response Group (SRG) of the New York Police Department, a move that fundamentally reshapes the city's law enforcement structure. This significant administrative decision coincides with broader efforts to reduce the incarcerated population within the city's central jail system.

Reorganization of Elite Police Units

The Mayor's announcement, made public on Monday, confirms the immediate disbandment of the elite unit that was originally established by Bill Bratton. Bratton, the legendary former police commissioner, founded the Strategic Response Group and the Counterterrorism Critical Response Command to enhance the department's capabilities in handling complex security threats.

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Mamdani has characterized the existence of the sixty hundred officer unit as unnecessary for current operational needs. He further asserts that the unit's methods are abusive, providing the justification for its dissolution as part of a wider strategy to reorganize the Police Department's approach to public safety and community relations.

Bratton Defends Original Unit Purpose

In response to the dissolution order, Bill Bratton published an op-ed arguing that the city can reorganize its structure but cannot eliminate the security threats that necessitate a fast, coordinated response. He emphasizes that the Strategic Response Group was not designed for ordinary patrol duties but for exceptional circumstances requiring specialized intervention.

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Bratton explains that the unit was built to provide a trained citywide force capable of responding to major incidents, controlling crime in troubled areas, and supporting large public events. The sixty hundred officers were specifically trained to manage demonstrations that escalate into serious disorder, a capability that requires significant preparation and discipline.

The former commissioner highlights that the unit's equipment and active-shooter training were deployed only for moments when an armed attacker threatened lives. He argues that these tools were never intended to serve as ordinary instruments for protest management, distinguishing their use from standard crowd control tactics.

Impact on Public Safety Infrastructure

The dissolution of the Strategic Response Group removes a mobile force that could previously move quickly across the five boroughs. This unit was instrumental in responding to major incidents, addressing emerging crime patterns, and managing civil disorder without overwhelming ordinary patrol resources. Its absence may alter how the department handles large-scale emergencies.

Additionally, the decision impacts the Counterterrorism Critical Response Command, another fifty hundred officer unit formed under Bratton's tenure. These specialized commands were designed to provide a rapid, coordinated response to active-shooter attacks and other critical security threats that exceed the capacity of regular police units.

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As the reorganization proceeds, the focus shifts to how the city will maintain its ability to respond to major incidents without the dedicated resources of the Strategic Response Group. The debate underscores the tension between reforming police structures and maintaining specialized capabilities for high-risk public safety scenarios.