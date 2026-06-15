Zoe Kravitz Spotted Talking with Harry Styles' Manager at Wembley Gig

Zoe Kravitz was seen catching up with Harry Styles' manager Jeffrey Azoff at the singer's Wembley concert. The actress also had a cozy chat with Styles' mother. Meanwhile, Kravitz hints at stepping away from Hollywood for motherhood and addresses relationship scrutiny.

Zoe Kravitz was spotted catching up with Harry Styles ' manager Jeffrey Azoff in the VIP area at the singer's Wembley Stadium concert over the weekend.

The 37-year-old actress appeared to be in deep conversation with Azoff, who whispered in her ear during the performance. Kravitz opted for a casual all-black outfit paired with a grey hat as she watched her fiancé Harry Styles perform during his 12-night residency at Wembley as part of his Together Together tour. The interaction comes five years after Styles officiated Azoff's wedding to Glenne Christiaansen, where the singer wore a bathrobe and slippers.

At that time, Styles made his public debut with ex-partner Olivia Wilde as they arrived hand-in-hand for the ceremony in Montecito, California. Styles was in playful spirits, posing with the bride and groom on the lawn in his robe and sliders while clutching a book, indicating he conducted the ceremony for his close friends.

Kravitz and Azoff's catch-up at the gig comes days after the Batman actress was seen having a cozy chat with Styles' mother, Anne Twist, at his concert. Looking at ease in each other's company, Anne leaned in to the actress, placed a hand on her head, and whispered into her ear mid-song.

A fan shared a clip on TikTok with the caption: 'when you try to act normal but zoe kravitz and your mother in law are in front of you.

' Anne also posted on Instagram, posing in an iconic 'Respect your mother! ' T-shirt, a nod to the lyrics in Styles' recent song Dance No More. She was joined by her brother, Styles' uncle, who wore a top reading: 'Respect your mother's brother!

' Styles kicked off his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency on Friday night, opening to a sold-out crowd as part of his Together Together tour. The former One Direction star is celebrating the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally with a global tour. His London dates have already made history as the longest single-artist Wembley residency ever.

During the concert, he was joined on stage by country icon Shania Twain, who is supporting all 12 London shows. The setlist mixed fan favorites like Golden, Adore You, and Music for a Sushi Restaurant with new tracks including Dance No More, Aperture, and Are You Listening Yet? Last week, Kravitz hinted that she might step away from Hollywood to become a mother, speaking about the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Styles.

Posing for a stunning cover shoot with British Vogue, the actress insisted she does not want to pursue her passions while having a kid at the same time, saying she would focus her energy on one of the two. During the interview, Kravitz also spoke about her relationship with Styles amid speculation the couple is set to tie the knot in the coming months.

She said she likes to be pragmatic about balancing work with motherhood: 'You just kind of have to be realistic. If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it. Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time. You just have to decide where you want your energy to be.

' She added, 'I think that I'm hyper-aware of the fact that I'm going to die one day. The other day, I was walking past this woman, she was very old and she was walking so slow. The fact that I can just walk up a flight of stairs with no problem is amazing. Someday I might not be able to.

' Kravitz also referenced her relationship with Styles following reports that the couple is planning an intimate winter wedding in the UK. The Big Little Lies star, who previously dated Channing Tatum, was asked what it is like to fall in love in the public eye. She responded, 'I think doing anything in the public eye is uncomfortable.

' She acknowledged the interest surrounding her love life, saying, 'I'm aware it's happening... I'm aware of all the ingredients that create the thing that we're talking about. But that doesn't mean you're necessarily OK with it. There are moments obviously when you just want to hide because it feels overwhelming.

And then there are moments when you, whether it's in a defiant way, are like, I'm going to walk and get my coffee and you're not going to take that away from me.

' Styles is believed to be engaged to Kravitz after a whirlwind eight-month romance, with the actress pictured in April wearing an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger





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