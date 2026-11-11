Zoe Kravitz Shines in 'How To Rob A Bank' Premiere in New York

Zoe Kravitz walked the New York red carpet on the premiere of How To Rob A Bank, revealing a stylish look and pairing with fiancé Harry Styles as the film's star departs from Hollywood to the big screen.

Zoe Kravitz turned heads at the New York City premiere of her upcoming film How To Rob A Bank on Tuesday evening, wearing a metallic Saint Laurent SS27 crop top and trouser co‑ord that featured brown fur cuffs and a jewel collar. The 37‑year‑old actress, who is engaged to singer Harry Styles, appeared to echo the lyrical glow of his new single, striking a pose that appeared almost like a living lyric.

Red‑Carpet Style and Silver Screen Debut

The actress's look included dark braided hair pinned up in a neat bun, a brown‑tinged makeup palette and strappy gold heels. She paused to chat with fans, signing autographs at a fanzone where many were eager to meet the film's star. The event marked a transition from her recent appearances promoting Styles's Together, Together tour to a showcase of her own cinematic work.

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Plot Premise and Cast Highlights

How To Rob A Bank follows a cadre of social‑media‑savvy thieves who film and broadcast their vault busts online, turning crime into viral entertainment. Their antics attract thousands of followers, but the fame draws unwanted attention from law enforcement. Nicholas Hoult portrays Ryan, the chief persuader, while Pete Davidson plays Vince, a loyal crew member. John C. Reilly stars as the determined FBI agent pursuing the gang, and Ana Sawal joins as Emi, a former getaway driver drawn into the heist.

Zoe Kravitz takes on the role of Reagan Gardner, a clever software engineer whose technical prowess leads her to aid the FBI agent in dismantling the syndicate before their most ambitious robbery can unfold. The script blends high‑tech intrigue with modern celebrity culture, promising a unique blend of action and satire.

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Personal Spotlight Amid Celebrity Ensemble

While Zoe's film role places her at the center of the plot, observers noted her personal ties to Harry Styles during the evening. The duo, who went public with their engagement in August 2025, had recently celebrated the end of Styles's New York residency with a Halloween‑themed set of costumes, further drawing media attention. Styles wore a gigantic rat costume at Madison Square Garden, while Kravitz donned a plastic bag‑inspired outfit, showcasing their playful partnership.

Next Steps and Public Reception

The premiere received immediate praise for its fashion statements and the tension of the film's premise. Critics previewed the movie's potential to explore the intersection of social media influence and criminal enterprise. The first public screening is slated for the following Thursday, with a limited theatrical rollout to begin in early May. Fans who attend early screenings can anticipate interviews with the cast and behind‑the‑scenes discussions about the film's production across Amazon MGM Studio.