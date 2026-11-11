Zoe Kravitz Shines at New York Premiere of 'How To Rob A Bank'

Zoe Kravitz lights up the red carpet for the New York debut of her film 'How To Rob A Bank' while her fiancé Harry Styles supports his tour, showcasing a glamorous partnership and a thrilling movie premise.

Zoe Kravitz arrived in style at the New York premiere of her latest feature, ' How To Rob A Bank', on Tuesday evening, her radiant appearance echoing the upbeat vibe of her fiancé Harry Styles' hit single. The 37‑year‑old, who has been publicly engaged to the singer since August 2025, turned heads in a metallic Saint Laurent crop top and trouser set paired with gold strappy heels, her dark braided hair pulled into a neat bun.

Premiere Night Highlights

The film's first public screening drew a packed crowd, with fans eager to see Zoe portray Reagan Gardner, a savvy software engineer who teams up with the FBI to stop a group of young criminals broadcasting their bank heists online. Her look for the event was understated yet striking, featuring a brown makeup palette that complemented the outfit's metallic tones.

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Movie Plot and Cast Details

'How To Rob A Bank' follows a gang of tech‑savvy thieves whose viral robbery videos turn them into internet celebrities. Key roles include Nicholas Hoult as Ryan, Pete Davidson as Vince, and John C. Reilly as the determined FBI agent. The storyline explores how online fame can blur the line between entertainment and real‑world crime, raising stakes as the gang targets their biggest heist yet.

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Harry Styles Supports the Launch

While Zoe took the spotlight, Harry Styles continued to promote his 'Together, Together' tour, supporting her with a presence that fans appreciated. Their recent appearance at Madison Square Garden during a two‑night 'Harryween' special, where Styles performed in a rat‑themed costume and Kravitz donned a playful plastic‑bag ensemble, showcased their playful dynamic and highlighted their growing public profile as a power couple.

Future Plans and Public Interest

Both the film's success and the couple's upcoming wedding have stirred media curiosity, with speculation about how their partnership will influence future projects and the wedding ceremony itself. The continued collaboration between Zoe and Harry is expected to bring fresh creative opportunities as their personal and professional journeys intersect.