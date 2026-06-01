Zoë Kravitz Joins Apple TV's Mysterious New Movie, Megan Park Set to Direct

Apple TV has a new movie in the works, starring Zoë Kravitz, with Megan Park set to direct. The project is still shrouded in mystery, but the combination of Kravitz and Park makes for an intriguing project.

Apple TV has a mysterious new movie in the works, and now it has its first star. Along with acclaimed series like Ted Lasso and Severance, Apple has been gradually expanding its slate of original films.

This includes the Academy Award-winning CODA, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Ridley Scott's Napoleon, Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie, and the Elizabeth Olsen-led romantic comedy Eternity. Per Apple, Zoë Kravitz has now joined their latest mysterious movie, and Megan Park is set to direct. There is no title yet for the film, and all story details remain tightly under wraps. Park will work in conjunction with LuckyChap Entertainment, the same studio that produced Barbie, Saltburn, and Wuthering Heights.

Kravitz has been busy, making her directorial debut with the 2024 thriller Blink Twice. The Batman actor starred alongside Channing Tatum in Blink Twice, then opposite Austin Butler in last year's Darren Aronofsky dark comedy Caught Stealing. The new project also will not be her first with Apple TV, as Kravitz played herself in the Emmy Award-winning comedy, The Studio.

It is confirmed that Kravitz's Catwoman won't return for the upcoming sequel, The Batman: Part II, but that tracks with how her character's story developed. With Selina Kyle departing Gotham for Blüdhaven at the end of The Batman, it makes sense she is not a major player in the sequel. Instead, the emphasis seems to be on the newly-cast Sebastian Stan, who is reportedly playing Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Even without The Batman on her schedule, Kravitz has plenty of upcoming projects.

She is returning as Bonnie Carlson in season 3 of HBO's hit series Big Little Lies alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern. Kravitz is also starring alongside Nicholas Hoult in David Leitch's crime thriller How to Rob a Bank, set to release on September 4, 2026.

Park both wrote and directed 2024's My Old Ass, which starred Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella in a coming-of-age dramedy where a woman meets her 39-year-old self in a mushroom-fueled hallucination. Like My Old Ass, Park will executive produce, write, and direct this new project. This will be her second time teaming up with LuckyChap, a production company that prides itself on promoting female directors and highlighting female-led stories.

She followed up My Old Ass with the upcoming series Sterling Point, which debuts on Prime Video on August 5. Sterling Point is a drama starring Ella Rubin, Amélie Hoeferle, and Keen Ruffalo - the son of MCU star Mark Ruffalo - and Park is the creator, director, executive producer, and co-showrunner.

While there's no information on the rest of the cast, genre, or plot for the upcoming Park and Zoë Kravitz movie, the combination of the two together will make for an intriguing project





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