Zoë Kravitz Is Back on the Red Carpet, Going for Gold, And Baring Her Abs

Stepping out for the “How To Rob A Bank” premiere in New York City, the actor made a return to form care of Saint Laurent.

? If you’re Zoë Kravitz, it’s got to be something worth stealing. The actor made a glittering return to the red carpet in New York last night, attending the premiere of her new film alongside co-stars Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson.

The actor opted for suitably decadent, gilded gold Saint Laurent ensemble, with plenty of skin on show—in one fell swoop, hitting two of her red carpet rules. Kravitz wore a cropped, long-sleeved jacket in richly patterned gold brocade, with an embellished neckline and plush, dark brown faux-fur cuffs. Sitting low on her hips were matching straight-leg trousers, with intricate crystal embellishments and a sparkling floral buckle at the waistband.

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Barely-there metallic sandals, delicate earrings, and an undone updo with wispy tendrils framing her face finished things off. And there was a generous flash of those famously toned abs.. Her off-duty uniform remains resolutely relaxed: The Row trousers, low-slung denim, little T-shirts, and well-loved outerwear.

But when it comes to the red carpet, Kravitz has a rather different set of sartorial rules: Saint Laurent, lots of skin, and layers of gold.earlier this month, Kravitz joined fellow house muses Hailey Bieber, Rosé, and Anja Rubik in celebrating Anthony Vaccarello, who received the International Designer of the Year award. She wore a shimmering, liquid-gold, open-backed look from the spring 2027 collection, with a high neckline and a slinky, low-waisted skirt.

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Of course, Kravitz is no stranger to a little midriff exposure, either: Who could forget the ultra-low-slung, ab-baring recreation of a spring 1990 Yves Saint Laurent look, originally worn by Yasmeen Ghauri, that she wore for the NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Zoë Kravitz attends Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. Whether its molten metallics or the tiniest sliver of fabric, Zoë Kravitz knows exactly what works for her on the red carpet.

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