The actress wore a Saint Laurent look to the 'How To Rob A Bank' premiere on Tuesday night in New York City.

at the “How to Rob a Bank” premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City on Tuesday night. Keri Russell's Saint Laurent Suited Moment Was All About Autumnal Tones The brocade fabric gave the ensemble a textural element, while the dark brown faux fur cuffs at the end of the sleeves provided some contrast.

Beaded embellishments at the neckline and a gold belt with a crystal-embellished floral buckle at the hips added to the gilded color scheme. Kravitz added a pair of strappy gold heeled sandal heels to her look and kept her jewelry minmial, adding stud earrings and a ring by Jessica McCormack. Stylist Danielle Goldberg, who also works with Greta Lee and Kendall Jenner, styled Kravitz’s premiere ensemble.

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But before he ultimately parted ways with the French luxury fashion house, Vaccarello assembled a collection that “felt wistful and melancholy, like a farewell,” Miles Socha wrote in WWD’s review of the collection.

“Here, the trenchcoats, pencil skirts, safari jackets, luncheon suits and cocktail dresses were all gilded in a variety of fabrics, not only lamé, but organza, guipure lace, chiffon, brocade, jacquard, metallic cotton and latex,” Socha wrote of the collection. “Models filed under three gargantuan gold chandeliers, which seemed to float above the black catwalk, and added yet more majesty to the Eiffel Tower scintillating in the background.

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The weather was idyllic, the moon almost full and the spectacle pregnant with full-throttle Parisian chic. ” Kravitz stars alongside Nicholas Hoult, Pete Davidson, Anna Sawai, John C. Reilly and Christian Slater in “How to Rob a Bank,” which follows a group of bank robbers who stream their heists on social media. The film hits theaters Friday.

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