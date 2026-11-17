Zoe Kravitz films Die Alive in SoHo wearing a sheer top. The actress balances promoting her new Apple TV movie with fan interactions ahead of her engagement to Harry Styles.

Actress Zoe Kravitz, aged 37, was captured on the streets of New York on Monday while filming night scenes for her upcoming project. The star dressed in a sheer vest top and black flared jeans, pausing to eat pizza in SoHo during production. This appearance follows her recent red carpet presence for another film, highlighting a busy period for the actor.

Die Alive Production Details and Cast

The comedy-drama is written and directed by Megan Park for Apple TV. Kravitz stars as a woman whose life changes when her much older boyfriend reveals a secret family. His wife and children appear at her door, forcing her into an unexpected caregiving role for his kids. Jamie Dornan plays the love interest in the film. Adèle Exarchopoulos and Riley Keough also star in the production.

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Contrasting Roles and Recent Appearances

These filming scenes contrast sharply with Kravitz's recent appearance at the premiere of How To Rob A Bank in New York last week. That film follows social-media-savvy criminals who rob banks and broadcast the heists online. Their actions gain viral fame, turning crime into entertainment for thousands of followers. This online celebrity status attracts unwanted attention and complications. Nicholas Hoult plays Ryan, a central robber in the gang. Pete Davidson plays Vince, another member of the crew. John C Reilly portrays the FBI agent pursuing them. Kravitz plays Reagan Gardner, a software engineer who teams up with the agent to stop the gang.

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Personal Life and Harry Styles Connection

Her recent promotional activities align with her relationship with singer Harry Styles. The pair are engaged, and Kravitz has supported Styles on his Together, Together tour in recent months. Styles is 32 years old. The lyrics of his song Golden mention being captivated by someone like sunshine. Kravitz wore a metallic Saint Laurent SS27 crop top and trouser co-ord at the premiere. She wore brown fur cuffs and a jewel collar with her outfit. She paired this with strappy gold heels. Her dark braided hair was styled in a bun. Her makeup featured a brown palette. She chatted with fans and posed for photos during the event.

Public Interaction and Fan Engagement

During the filming of Die Alive, Kravitz embraced her role while walking down the SoHo street. She threw her head back in apparent ecstasy while eating her snack. Her movements appeared haphazard as she skipped along the sidewalk. Fans waited in a designated zone to take photos with her. She smiled and walked over to the fanzone to give autographs. This interaction shows her engagement with supporters while balancing her career. She has now stepped into the spotlight to promote her own work following support for Styles.