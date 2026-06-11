Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Take Things Slowly, Kaley Cuoco Expecting 2nd Daughter

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles made headlines when they were spotted hanging out in Italy, but a source says they're taking things slowly. Kaley Cuoco is pregnant and expecting her second daughter with Tom Pelphrey.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles made plenty of headlines when they were spotted hanging out in Italy , but a source says they're taking things slowly.

'Zoë and Harry were both in Europe for work-related things and connected to meet up and hang out,' the insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the actress, 36, and the 'You just kind of have to be realistic,' she acknowledged. 'If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it. Knowing myself, I'm directing movies at exactly the same time. You just have to decide where you want your energy to be.

' 'I'm not going to add to the noise,' she said. 'Trying to correct something that people, who don't know me, might think about me, feels like I'm putting ice cream on top of a steak. ' Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Daughter With Tom Pelphre





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Zoë Kravitz Harry Styles Italy Work-Related Things Focus On It Direct Movies Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey Pregnant Expecting Second Daughter

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