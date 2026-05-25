Zoe Ball reveals her daughter has moved in with ex-husband Fatboy Slim as her house becomes "so quiet",

Zoe Ball has revealed that her daughter has moved in with her ex-husband Fatboy Slim as she confesses her house is now so quiet, Zoe has been dating BAFTA-winning production designer Mathieu Weekes, 49, for over a year, she has spoken about the challenges of introducing new partners to her family, and has warned of the dangers of moving too quickly in relationships.

Zoe Ball has revealed that her daughter has moved in with her ex-husband Fatboy Slim as she confessed her house is now "so quiet". The podcaster, 55, who recently announced she had been rejected to be the new host of Strictly Come Dancing , still has a close friendship with Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim , and the two co-parent their children Woody, 25, and Nelly, 16.

On the latest episode of Jo Whiley and Zoe's Dig It podcast, the presenter contrasted Jo's busy household with her own, which has become noticeably quieter. She said: Mine's so quiet, it's like ugh! It's less and less because Nel is based more at her dad's now because I think she's got to that point of, Ah can I just be in one place?.

All of her CSI revision notes are on the wall at her dads and it's just not having to move from house to house, so she's just spending more time there now. It's great because it's only around the corner and I can nip round at any time, which is great, and she can come here if she gets upset about anything like, Mum, I need you but it's less and less. ,.

Last year, Woody revealed he had moved to Bristol, while his parents remain in their hometown of Brighton. It comes after she spoke about the challenges of introducing new partners to her family, as she continues to enjoy her romance with a sexy new boyfriend. The Daily Mail revealed in January how Zoe has been dating BAFTA-winning production designer Mathieu Weekes, 49, for over a year - seven years after splitting from Norman.

In a recent episode of her Dig It podcast, Zoe admitted to her co-host Jo that she's made mistakes in past relationships and introduced boyfriends to her children too quickly. Responding to a listener's dilemma about moving on after the breakdown of a marriage, Jo threw the question to Zoe who laughed as she admitted she had been through the issue of introducing new partners quite a few times. Introducing new partners, it's a tricky one.

You just have to go with the feeling of it. I think it's okay to have a bit of a private life that isn't part of the kids' life for a little bit. ,. In the past I've rushed that by welcoming someone in and being like here's my kids.

Here's my life. This is me. And it's all a bit much. It's all a bit much for me.

It's all a bit much for the kids. Hopefully at some point there is someone where you think actually this person's pretty cool and they're pretty laid-back and they're not going to come in and demand to be part of your kids' lives. I think the right person will respect your relationship with your kids, will respect the relationship you have with your ex. I'd be wary of anyone who wants this to happen too soon for you.

You might meet a few people and they might initially seem to be fabulous. You may then get to know that they're complicated because it's really hard to get to our stage of life without baggage. And initially you might meet someone and think, Oh, wow. This person's too good to be true.

Sometimes they are. ,. Before Mathieu Zoe's last public relationship was with former construction worker Michael Reed. The pair were together for five years before their split in 2023, as sources told The Sun the relationship began to break down after Michael became a bit demanding.

The podcaster still has a close friendship with Norman, AKA Fatboy Slim, and the two co-parent their children Woody, 25, and Nelly, 16





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Zoe Ball Fatboy Slim Daughter Ex-Husband Quiet House Relationship Mathieu Weekes Family Strictly Come Dancing

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