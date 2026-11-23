Radio presenter Zoe Ball opens up about her split from Norman Cook, expressing sadness over her children growing up in a broken home while offering advice on resilient co-parenting.

Radio presenter Zoe Ball has publicly shared her emotional reflections on the end of her 18-year marriage to musician Norman Cook, revealing that she experiences deep sadness regarding the impact of their separation on their children. The 56-year-old broadcaster discussed the breakdown of her relationship with her ex-husband, also known as DJ Fatboy Slim, during the latest episode of her "Dig It" podcast, which she hosts alongside her friend Jo Whiley.

Emotional Impact on Children and Family

Ball addressed a listener's dilemma regarding whether to stay in a failing marriage, using her own experiences to illustrate the complexity of such decisions. She confirmed that while she and Cook managed to navigate their separation, the process was incredibly difficult for everyone involved. The couple shares two children, son Woodrow, known as Woody, who is 25, and daughter Nelly, who is 16, both of whom were affected by the family split.

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Ball admitted to feeling a profound sense of loss over the fact that her children come from what she terms a "broken home." She noted that this sadness persists for her even years after the finalization of their divorce in 2020. Despite these feelings, she emphasized that many couples manage to maintain friendly relationships and successfully co-parent separately after a marriage ends, allowing their children to eventually feel okay about the situation.

History of Marriage and Separation Timeline

The marital history between Zoe Ball and Norman Cook spans decades, marked by periods of stability and turbulence. The pair married in 1999, but their relationship faced a significant crisis in 2003 when Ball admitted to having an affair. Cook forgave her at that time, and the couple remained together for another 13 years before confirming their permanent separation in 2016.

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Following the separation, Ball attempted a transitional living arrangement where she moved into a property just two doors away from her mother. This decision was facilitated by her mother, who offered her a place to stay temporarily. However, Ball described this arrangement as too close to comfort for her emotional well-being. She ultimately did not adopt a "nesting" strategy, where parents rotate living in the family home, preferring a more traditional separation of households.

Challenges of Divorce and Personal Growth

Ball described the moment of deciding to end the marriage as overwhelming and scary, citing concerns for her children, her partner, and her own future. She advised that while the anticipation of the conversation is daunting, the reality is that people generally come out the other side of a divorce. She highlighted the resilience of children, noting that they often adapt better than adults expect, provided that parents navigate the transition with care and clarity.

Beyond her long-term marriage, Ball has navigated several high-profile relationships and personal losses since her split from Cook. Her last public relationship was with former construction worker Michael Reed, with whom she was together for five years before they parted ways in 2023. Sources indicated that the relationship deteriorated due to Reed becoming demanding.

Current Relationships and Podcast Reflections

Currently, Ball is in a relationship with Bafta-winning production designer Mathieu Weekes, who is 49 years old. Reports from January confirmed that the couple had been dating for over a year. This follows a period of tragedy in her life, including the death of cameraman and technician Billy Yates, with whom she had dated before Reed. Yates died by suicide in May 2017 after a long battle with depression.

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On the podcast, co-host Jo Whiley also shared insights into her own nearly 35-year marriage to Steve Morton. While Morton and Whiley get on well, Whiley acknowledged that there are times when they drive each other mad. She attributed some of these tensions to external pressures such as menopause, aging parents, and work situations, which can cause people to behave in ways they normally would not.

While Whiley emphasized the difficulty of maintaining harmony during stressful life phases, she noted that many couples successfully work through these challenges. Ball's candid discussion offers a raw look at the realities of modern co-parenting and the enduring emotional complexities that follow even amicable separations. Her openness aims to provide comfort and perspective to listeners facing similar family dynamics.