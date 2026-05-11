Zoe Ball Opens Up About Not Landing Strictly Come Dancing Job

Zoe Ball, who previously hosted Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, revealed she 'didn't get' the gig and said she is 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection' after missing out on the big Saturday night gig.

Zoe Ball has revealed she has failed to land the Strictly Come Dancing job as she opened up for the first time. Since Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed that they would be stepping down, a number of celebrities have been tipped for the role.

Zoe Ball, who previously hosted Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, revealed she 'didn't get' the gig and said she is 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection'. Despite missing out on the big Saturday night gig, Zoe said she is 'thrilled' for the people who got the role and insisted the BBC has made the 'right decision'.

A source also shed light on the process of selecting the new hosts, stating that the celebrities were put into mix-and-match pairs and the people who didn't get offered the job just weren't the right fit. Emma Willis is reportedly set to be announced as one of the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts





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Strictly Come Dancing Zoe Ball Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Emma Willis Mix-And-Match Pairs Chemistry Tests Rejection Seven Stages Of Grief

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Zoe Ball Opens Up About Not Landing Strictly Come Dancing JobZoe Ball, who previously hosted Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, revealed she 'didn't get' the gig and said she is 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection' after missing out on the big Saturday night gig.

Read more »