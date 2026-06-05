Zoe Ball Lands Radio Role After Strictly Come Dancing Hosting Snub

Radio presenter Zoe Ball has joined Greatest Hits Radio following her unsuccessful bid to become a host of Strictly Come Dancing, a role that went to a trio of presenters. Ball expressed happiness for the new hosts and relief at avoiding the pressures of television presenting.

Zoe Ball , the well-known radio presenter , has secured a new role on Greatest Hits Radio after being a prominent contender for the hosting position on the popular BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing .

At 55, Ball previously departed from her long-standing role as the breakfast show host on BBC Radio 2 in late 2023, ending a nearly six-year tenure. Her move to Greatest Hits Radio, a commercial rival, will reunite her with former BBC Radio 2 colleagues such as Ken Bruce and Simon Mayo, both of whom also transitioned to the station in recent times.

The decision comes shortly after Ball was passed over for the Strictly hosting job, which instead was awarded to a trio of presenters: Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe. This trio will succeed the long-serving Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who both left the programme last year.

According to reports from The Sun, a source close to Ball indicated that Greatest Hits Radio had been eager to hire her for some time and that the presenter chose to accept the offer once she realized the Strictly role was not hers. The source also emphasized Ball's affinity for radio, noting she took a year to reflect on her career direction after leaving the BBC and is now excited to rejoin many familiar faces at her new station, with a scheduled start in the autumn.

Attempts to seek comment from Ball's representatives and Greatest Hits Radio were made by the Daily Mail. Following the announcement of the new Strictly hosts, Zoe Ball openly discussed her reaction to missing out on the high-profile television presenting job. In jest, she remarked that she was relieved not to have to get a facelift, highlighting the physical demands of regular camera work.

She expressed enthusiastic support for the successful trio, praising Josh Widdicombe's humor and Emma Willis's charm, while also noting her existing relationship with Johannes Radebe. Ball confirmed she had screen-tested alongside Widdicombe and stated she believed the BBC had made the right choice.

On her Dig It podcast, co-hosted with Jo Whiley, Ball revealed she had been processing the rejection through the 'seven stages of grief' but ultimately affirmed she was thrilled for the new hosts and confident in their abilities. She acknowledged that while she did not secure the role, the programme was in 'safe hands.

' The selection process for the Strictly Come Dancing hosting role was extensive and notably secretive. BBC producers summoned nine shortlisted celebrities to a discreet London location for full-scale dress rehearsals that included a live band and a judging panel. All participants were bound by strict non-disclosure agreements to prevent leaks, underscoring the high stakes and confidentiality surrounding the decision. The final choice of a three-person hosting team marked a significant departure from the show's 22-year history of dual hosts.

Alongside Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe, other reported candidates in the running included Rylan Clark, Tom Allen, and Alex Jones. Meanwhile, the BBC has also confirmed the professional dancers returning for the 24th series, which includes familiar names such as Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu, Vito Coppola, and others, ensuring continuity for the new lineup of hosts





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zoe Ball Strictly Come Dancing Greatest Hits Radio Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe BBC Radio Presenter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Janette Manrara Confirms Exit from Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two After 14 YearsJanette Manrara has announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing and its spin-off It Takes Two, citing huge changes on the show. She plans to pursue new projects and document her career shift on YouTube.

Read more »

Zoe Saldaña Knows When It’s Time to Go HomeThe Oscar-winning actress talks protecting her energy, raising her sons, and lifting weights to stay sane.

Read more »

Zoe Ball Secures New Greatest Hits Radio Show After Strictly Hosting DepartureBroadcaster Zoe Ball has found a new presenting position on Greatest Hits Radio following her unsuccessful bid to become a host of Strictly Come Dancing. The new role reunites her with former BBC colleagues while the Strictly hosting mantle will instead be taken up by a new presenting trio.

Read more »

Zoe Ball Lands New Job After Missing Out on Strictly Come Dancing Hosting RoleRadio presenter Zoe Ball has landed a new job on rival Greatest Hits Radio after narrowly missing out on becoming the host of Strictly Come Dancing. She will join her former colleagues including Ken Bruce and Simon Mayo.

Read more »