Zoe Ball Discusses Daughter Moving in With Fatboy Slim and Lessons on Love

Zoe Ball shares insights on her daughter Nelly relocating to her father's home, the importance of healthy co-parenting, and the challenges of introducing new partners to children.

Zoe Ball , the well-known podcaster and presenter, has recently shared some intimate details about her current living situation and the evolving dynamics of her family.

In a candid conversation on the Dig It podcast, which she co-hosts with Jo Whiley, the 55-year-old admitted that her home has become significantly quieter. This change comes as her daughter, Nelly, who is 16, has decided to move in with her father, Norman Cook, better known to the world as Fatboy Slim. Zoe explained that this transition was largely driven by Nelly's desire for stability and convenience during a critical time in her education.

Specifically, Nelly found that having all her revision notes for her studies in one place made more sense than constantly transporting materials between two different households. Because Norman lives just around the corner in Brighton, the transition has been seamless, allowing Zoe to visit frequently and remain a constant presence in her daughter's life. The shift in the household reflects a broader stage of transition for the Ball-Cook family.

While Nelly is settling in with her father, their son Woody, now 25, has already embarked on his own journey by relocating to Bristol. Despite the physical distance and the change in living arrangements, Zoe emphasizes the strength of the bond she shares with Norman. The former couple, who were married for seventeen years, have managed to maintain a supportive and close friendship centered on the well-being of their children.

This healthy co-parenting relationship serves as a foundation for their family, ensuring that both parents remain active and positive influences in their children's lives regardless of where they sleep. Beyond the logistics of parenting, Zoe has also used her platform to reflect on the complexities of romance after a long-term marriage. She revealed that she is currently in a relationship with Mathieu Weekes, a BAFTA-winning production designer.

While she is happy in her current partnership, she candidly admitted to making mistakes in the past. Zoe shared her realization that she often rushed the process of introducing new romantic partners to her children. She noted that welcoming a new person into the family circle too quickly can be overwhelming for both the adult and the children involved.

Her current philosophy is that it is healthy to maintain a private life separate from one's children for a period, allowing a relationship to mature before integrating it into the family dynamic. She advised that the right partner is someone who respects the existing bond between a parent and child, as well as the relationship between co-parents. Her reflections on love are tinged with a history of both joy and tragedy.

Before her current relationship, Zoe was with Michael Reed for five years, a partnership that ended in 2023. Even more poignant was her relationship with Billy Yates, a cameraman who died by suicide in 2017 after a struggle with depression. These experiences have given Zoe a deep sense of empathy for others navigating the wreckage of broken relationships. During her podcast, she offered heartfelt advice to a listener struggling with the guilt of leaving an unhappy marriage.

She acknowledged the immense bravery required to walk away from a family structure for the sake of one's own mental health and happiness. Zoe suggested that while the immediate aftermath of a split is often filled with guilt and pain, the long-term result is usually a necessary step toward healing. She believes that as children grow into adults, they often gain a better understanding of why such difficult decisions were made.

The history between Zoe and Norman is a storied one, beginning in 1997 when they first met in the vibrant atmosphere of Ibiza. Their romance blossomed quickly, leading to a marriage two years later at Babington House in Somerset. Although their marriage eventually ended, the legacy of their partnership is evident in the maturity with which they now navigate their roles as parents.

By sharing these personal struggles and triumphs, Zoe Ball continues to provide a relatable voice for many who are dealing with the complexities of modern family life, divorce, and the courage to start over





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Zoe Ball reveals her daughter has moved in with ex-husband Fatboy Slim as her house becomes "so quiet",Zoe Ball has revealed that her daughter has moved in with her ex-husband Fatboy Slim as she confesses her house is now so quiet, Zoe has been dating BAFTA-winning production designer Mathieu Weekes, 49, for over a year, she has spoken about the challenges of introducing new partners to her family, and has warned of the dangers of moving too quickly in relationships.

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