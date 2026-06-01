Zoe Ball and Ex-Husband Norman Cook Celebrate Friend's Wedding with Daughter Nelly Amid Co-P Parenting Harmony

Zoe Ball attended a friend's wedding with her ex-husband Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim) and their daughter Nelly, showcasing their strong co-parenting bond. The celebration at Parnham Park featured Nelly as a bridesmaid. Zoe also discussed her daughter's increased time at Norman's nearby home and shared insights on introducing new partners to children, referencing her relationship with Mathieu Weekes.

Zoe Ball recently attended a close friend's wedding, where she was joined by her ex-husband Norman Cook , also known as Fatboy Slim , and their daughter Nelly .

The event, held at Parnham Park in Dorset, was a joyous celebration that highlighted the amicable co-parenting relationship between Zoe and Norman. Their daughter Nelly served as a bridesmaid, wearing a white maxi dress and a flower crown. Zoe looked stunning in a cream dress with a ruffle slit, while Norman was dapper in a grey suit. The bride, Eva, and groom, James, along with their child Willow, were the center of attention.

Zoe shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a montage of clips and photos from the wedding, captioned: 'Congratulations Eva & James & Willow. We ♥️ you so much. The most perfect wedding celebration for our dear magic friends. Groomsmen, Bridesmaids & a few close folk to celebrate the Wedding.

' This gathering not only celebrated the couple's union but also demonstrated the strong family bond that persists between Zoe, Norman, and their children, Woody, 25, and Nelly, 16, even years after their divorce. The family's dynamic is further illustrated by recent developments: Nelly has been spending more time at her father's house, a transition made easier because Norman lives nearby in Brighton.

Zoe explained on her Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley that her home has become quieter as Nelly has shifted her base, noting that her daughter can still 'nip round' or call upon her if needed. This arrangement reflects the couple's long-standing commitment to cooperative co-parenting, which has allowed their children to maintain stability.

Meanwhile, Zoe is also navigating her own personal life. She has been in a relationship with BAFTA-winning production designer Mathieu Weekes for over a year, following her split from former boyfriend Michael Reed in 2023. In a recent podcast episode, Zoe opened up about the complexities of introducing new partners to children, admitting she has 'rushed' in the past and learned that it's important to have some private life separate from the kids initially.

She emphasized the need for a partner who respects the existing family relationships, including the one with her ex-husband. This candid discussion adds depth to her public persona, showing a thoughtful approach to blending families. The news piece weaves together these threads: a joyful wedding reunion, evolving co-parenting arrangements, and reflections on new romance, painting a picture of a family that, despite changes, remains close and supportive





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zoe Ball Norman Cook Fatboy Slim Co-Parenting Wedding Nelly Family Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From the Archives: Jean Stafford on Norman Mailer’s Prurient Marilyn Monroe Biography“Norman Mailer should be bull-whipped for what he did to Marilyn Monroe,” wrote Stafford in 1973.

Read more »

Instant matzo ball soup business booming thanks to local nonprofitJewish American Heritage Month may be almost over, but a local nonprofit group is making it a priority to support Jewish entrepreneurs year-round.

Read more »

Blue Jays' Jesus Sánchez Exits Game With Injury After Being Struck By Ball Thrown By FanSánchez was struck by what appeared to be a baseball thrown onto the field from the stands. He exited the game with a right arm contusion.

Read more »

Harry Styles Reportedly Invited Taylor Swift to His Wedding as Source Finally Confirms if He's Also Invited to HersSwift is close friends with Styles' fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.

Read more »