Zodiac Signs and Activities for Next Four Weeks

Based on your zodiac sign, upcoming activities mentioned in the news text for the next four weeks.

Caution! Avoid shopping except for food and gas and important decisions from 9am to 11:30am EDT today [6am to 8:30pm PDT]. After that, the Moon moves from CANCER into LEO.

Based on your zodiac sign, your current year is filled with opportunities, and major decisions and accomplishments are expected. Seize them, as this is a year of power and leadership. The next four weeks will bring a faster pace to your days, places, things to do, people to see, and discussions will increase. Tonight, the focus shifts to money, earnings, cash flow, and your possessions.

This will be your main concern for these next four weeks. Jupiter continues to be in your sign, giving divine protection, and only once every 12 years. This blessing will stay until the end of June. Spend time with younger people, think about your long-range goals.

Tonight, enjoy privacy. Fiery Mars moves opposite your sign to stay for six weeks, which may make you annoyed with partners or spouses. Desire to get outta Dodge and new experiences. Tonight, enjoy warm friendships, as your zodiac sign, friendship and unity are stressed.

You will need more sleep in the next 4 weeks. Travel and money are also blessed. Roll up your sleeves, get ready to accomplish, and be a serious contender for whatever you choose to do. Tonight, check your finances.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zodiac Signs Astrology Opportunities Major Decisions And Accomplishments Power And Leadership Fast Pace In Days Desire To Getaway New Experiences Plan For Long-Range Goals Warm Friendships Other Opportunities Travel Blessings Increase In Finances Need For Better Rest

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