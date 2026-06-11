Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Bold Comments on Messi vs Ronaldo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a former PSG star and one of the greatest footballers of all time, shared his thoughts on the most debated question in football - Messi versus Ronaldo. He revealed that he had played with Lionel Messi in Barcelona and that Messi's World Cup victory had put the bar high for future performances.

After initially answering seriously, Kimmel asked Zlatan to answer more like himself, following which the former PSG star picked himself. During his interview, Kimmel asked Zlatan about the most debated question in football.

He asked him about Messi versus Ronaldo, arguably two of the greatest footballers to ever play the game. Kimmel remarked that Messi and Ronaldo were going to play their sixth World Cup this year.

"You know both of those guys, right? " Kimmel asked. "I know one of them," Zlatan said, recalling that he had shared the pitch with Lionel Messi when he played for FC Barcelona. "I played with Messi in Barcelona.

Yes," he said.

"I mean, when you’re at that level, we wake up week in week out. I mean, who has the best performance from the last game, but I feel after Messi won his World Cup, he put the bar, and he closed the door," Zlatan explained. Kimmel told him that the answer seemed too diplomatic for Zlatan, who is known for his bold comments.

"See, this is not the kind of wishy-washy answer that we’re expecting from Zlatan," Kimmel said. Kimmel added that they wanted the meanest version of the player, who once made headlines in Europe. will play for their respective national teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is also expected to be their final appearance at this stage





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