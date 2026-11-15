Zizians Cult: Jack Ziz Lasota Group Linked to AI Doomsday and Six Murders

Author Andy Ngo reveals how the secretive Zizian cult, led by Jack Ziz Lasota, combined veganism and AI immortality fears with deadly violence across three US states.

Authorities have connected a secretive California-based group known as the Zizians to a series of violent incidents that resulted in six deaths across three different states. The group, allegedly led by Jack 'Ziz' Lasota, has been linked to the murder of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Pennsylvania, as well as other killings in Vermont and California. Recent investigations have uncovered a disturbing mix of beliefs driving these acts, including extreme veganism and a complex, fear-based ideology surrounding artificial intelligence.

AI Immortality and Existential Fears

Conservative activist and author Andy Ngo details these beliefs in his new book, 'The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.' According to Ngo, the group was motivated by a dual obsession with AI: they feared a technological doomsday while simultaneously hoping the technology would grant them immortality. Followers allegedly believed that superintelligent AI could eventually allow their consciousness to be uploaded into a simulation, effectively bypassing physical death. This techno-utopian hope coexisted with deep anxiety about the existential risks posed by advancing machine intelligence.

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Ngo, who conducted interviews with relatives of victims and members of Silicon Valley's rationalist communities, describes how these technological obsessions were intertwined with their daily lives. The group viewed effective altruism not just as a moral philosophy, but as a rigorous system for maximizing good through calculation. They took this concept to an extreme, using complex models to guide their moral decisions and actions, which Ngo argues led to dangerous distortions of reality and ethics.

Bizarre Theories on Brain and Identity

Central to the group's worldview was the practice of veganism, which Ngo identifies as the primary defining aspect of their belief system. However, their ideology also included highly unconventional theories about human identity and biology. Allegedly, followers believed that each hemisphere of the brain contained a separate, independent identity or 'core.' These cores were thought to have different values, genders, and thinking processes, which could sometimes conflict within a single individual.

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This fragmentation of identity was used to explain inconsistent behavior among members. The group established a hierarchy where the highest spiritual state was termed 'Double Good,' meaning both supposed brain cores were inherently good and working in harmony. Alexander 'Somni' Leatham, a 29-year-old transgender woman from Agoura Hills and a self-described math prodigy, was identified as one of the individuals deeply immersed in these strange theoretical constructs before his involvement in legal troubles.

Deadly Violence in Pennsylvania and California

The abstract beliefs of the Zizians manifested in concrete, lethal violence across multiple jurisdictions. In California, Suri Dao and Alexander Leatham face charges of attempting to murder landlord Curtis Lind during an incident in 2022. Lind survived the attack and shot and killed Emma Borhanian during the confrontation. Dao and Leatham are also facing murder charges over Borhanian's death, though both have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lind himself was killed in a separate incident in January 2025, for which Maximilian 'Max' Snyder has been charged with murder.

In Pennsylvania, the group is linked to the December 2022 shooting deaths of Rita and Richard Zajko. Their daughter, Michelle Zajko, was charged in June 2026 with murder and other offenses in connection with the killings. Zajko has denied the accusations, sending an 'Open Letter to the World' in April 2025 through her attorney to assert, 'I didn't murder my parents.' She has further suggested in court filings that her father might have killed their mother and himself, challenging the prosecution's narrative.

Legal Challenges and Arrests

Legal proceedings are ongoing for several high-profile figures associated with the group. Teresa Youngblut was indicted in August 2025 on charges including the murder of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, assaulting two additional agents with a deadly weapon, and related firearms offenses. She has pleaded not guilty to these serious charges. The violence in Vermont resulted in the death of Felix Bauckholt during a January 2025 shootout, further illustrating the dangerous nature of the group's activities.

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Jack 'Ziz' Lasota, Daniel Blank, and Michelle Zajko were arrested in Maryland in February 2025 in a separate case involving trespassing and other allegations. Lasota's lawyers have disputed the characterization of the group as a cult, stating in court filings that Lasota rejects the Zizian label and denies they formed a cult. They have also challenged the legality of the arrest and searches. Blank, like other members, is highly educated, holding degrees in computer science and bioengineering from the University of California, Berkeley. As these cases proceed, the intersection of extreme ideology, technological fear, and violent crime remains a central focus for investigators.