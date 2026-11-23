ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Locals from the Olde Dominion neighborhood in Zionsville gathered to dedicate a pathway for one of their own on Sunday afternoon. In 2023, Alan Hester was diagnosed with ALS. He passed away just over a year ago.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Locals from the Olde Dominion neighborhood in Zionsville gathered to dedicate a pathway for one of their own on Sunday afternoon. Even during his battle with ALS, Hester was fond of visiting nearby shops to meet with friends.

But the sidewalk to access those locations was in disrepair and crowded with tree roots, making it difficult for him to cross in his wheelchair. Alan’s wife, Rosane Hester, said he came up with the idea to get the path fixed, and the community quickly got to work.

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“The board brought it to the town council that this pathway needed to really be a place for someone who’s in a wheelchair or has a handicap in some way…or even bicycles and the elderly to walk through in a safe manner,” Rosane said. The neighborhood was able to work with the property owner and get donations to cover the materials.

Although it was finished in October of last year, one month before Hester’s passing, Sunday marked the official dedication with a memorial stone and sign. Alan’s wife, Rosane Hester, spoke during Sunday’s dedication ceremony. “He was always a positive person. He was dealt a bad hand with the ALS, but it never slowed him down.

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” Albright said. Rosane says she hopes the community remembers Alan not for his disease, but for his emphasis on providing accessibility for all.

“This is so important to our friends and family as we remember him. I think he’d be touched immensely that this is a sign and a boulder placed in his honor,” Rosane said.

“He would be overwhelmed with joy seeing how many people cared about him and cared about his family,” Jake said.