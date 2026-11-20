INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Zionsville native Annabelle Pancake-Webb is headed to the LPGA Tour in 2027. She becomes one of only two players from Indiana that will be playing at the highest level in women’s golf next year, earning her LPGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Zionsville native Annabelle Pancake-Webb is headed to the LPGA Tour in 2027. She becomes one of only two players from Indiana that will be playing at the highest level in women’s golf next year, earning her LPGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

Pancake-Webb has been around golf her entire life, growing up at Crooked Stick Golf Club and she won a state championship at Zionsville High School.

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“Obviously it takes so much hard work, but I genuinely couldn’t do it without God and just faith,” Pancake-Webb said. “I think he’s given me the opportunity and the talent to do it. But just relying on him and surrender, something my parents always taught me was practice like it’s up to you, but play knowing that the results are up to God and I think that gives just such a freeing feeling when you go on the golf course.

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And it genuinely takes a village. My husband, my parents, my in-laws, just everyone that helps you get there. Coaches, I genuinely couldn’t do it without them and their support.

”“Growing up here my whole life and just getting to play Crooked Stick and be a Hoosier, it’s just been the best and the support means so much from my high school and people around the state, it’s been so cool and I grew up here and it’s just so cool to just represent the Hoosier state,” Pancake-Webb said.