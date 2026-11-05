Zion Foster Releases New Track Life Goes On to Address Deadbeat Dad Claims

Zion Foster releases Life Goes On to counter deadbeat dad claims made by Jesy Nelson fans following the twins' SMA diagnosis.

Former partner of the Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster, has released a new single titled Life Goes On to publicly address allegations of being a deadbeat father. The track serves as a direct response to social media criticism following the diagnosis of the twins, Ocean and Story, with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Foster stated that his heart is bleeding as he fights to protect his children from public scrutiny while managing their severe health battles. The rapper emphasized that this song represents the first and last time he is sharing his side of the story to the public.

The New Single Defends Fatherhood

Zion Foster uses the lyrics of Life Goes On to explain his perspective on the custody and co-parenting arrangement that followed his split from Nelson earlier this year. He raps about picking his battles because he believes the system will not help him through the fight, noting that he is hurt to the core. Despite the pain, he claims to be blocking out all the noise on social media while working every day to put food on their plates. He insists that keeping the real truth away from the surface protects his babies from further pain.

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The chorus of the song features the line Life goes on, we keep on moving, life goes on, we keep on cruising. Foster describes himself as a man who puts logic first and emphasizes that he is coming first in his approach to the situation. He mentions having called a lawyer and expresses anger at how he has been treated, stating that his heart is bleeding. The lyrics highlight his determination to remain strong and move forward despite the intense personal and legal challenges he faces.

Online Backlash and Personal Life

The release of the single follows a period of intense online scrutiny for Foster, who faced backlash after hard-launching a new relationship with a woman known only as Sav. Critics accused him of being a deadbeat dad, with one comment stating that nothing was wrong with being happy but being a deadbeat dad triggered people. Foster snapped back at a follower who judged him based on fifteen seconds of his life, telling them they do not know his story. He also shut down claims that he abandoned his daughters when he discovered their illness, asserting that his daughters are not a talking point.

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Navigating this public dispute has been complex for both parties, with Nelson recently enjoying a romantic trip to Paris with her new boyfriend, Ben Davies. Davies accompanied Nelson to the National Television Awards, following a hard launch of their relationship on Instagram at the end of August. While Nelson moved on publicly, Foster's new relationship with Sav was revealed after they appeared to soft launch the romance during a holiday in Portugal in August. The couple changed their profile pictures to solo shots from the same location, signaling their new status to fans and followers.

Health Battle and Future Outlook

The core of the public dispute revolves around the ongoing health struggles of the twin girls, Ocean and Story, who were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Nelson had announced the diagnosis earlier this year, shortly before her split from Foster became public knowledge. The illness requires significant care and attention, which has fueled the opposing narratives between the two former partners. Nelson's devoted fans have leapt to her defense, criticizing those who question her ability to care for her children while maintaining a new relationship.

Support for Foster has also emerged from some of his followers, who slammed haters for judging him without knowing the full truth. One supporter wrote that both parties have parted ways, found new partners, and are still parents, questioning why anyone cares. They argued that people are allowed to move on and find happiness without being condemned by strangers. Despite the external noise, Foster maintains that he has the receipts in his phone and notepad to back up his claims, though he refuses to publish them to spare his girls the pain.

The new single Life Goes On is the latest chapter in a high-profile personal saga involving two well-known figures and their children's medical needs. While Nelson has focused on her new relationship with Ben Davies, Foster continues to navigate his new life with Sav while dealing with the legal and emotional fallout of the separation. The track serves as a definitive statement from Foster, who insists on moving forward with logic and protecting his children from the media spotlight. This release marks a pivotal moment in the public narrative surrounding the family's ongoing situation.