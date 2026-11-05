Zion Foster Releases Life Goes On Single Responding to Deadbeat Dad Claims

Zion Foster releases new track Life Goes On addressing deadbeat dad rumors and twin daughters SMA diagnosis. Read about his legal response and public statements.

Former partner of Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster, has released a new single titled Life Goes On to publicly address allegations labeling him a deadbeat father. The musician stated that his heart is bleeding as he responds to online criticism while managing the severe health battles of his twin daughters, Ocean and Story.

Nelson, 35, and Foster split earlier this year shortly after the twins received a diagnosis of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA). The release of the track marks a direct rebuttal to social media narratives that have emerged since the couple parted ways and Nelson announced the children's medical condition.

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Zion Foster Addresses Health Battle And Social Media

The new single serves as what Foster describes as the first and last time he is saying his peace regarding the public dispute. He raps that he must pick his battles because he believes the system will not help him through this personal fight. The lyrics convey that he is hurt to the core but is actively blocking out all the noise on social media platforms.

Foster emphasized his commitment to protecting his children from public scrutiny in the track. He explains that the real truth will not hit the surface because he will not put his babies through that pain. He notes that he has receipts in his phone and notepad but refuses to save himself by exposing his girls to that same pain.

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He also highlighted his daily efforts to provide for his family, stating that he is working everyday to put food on their plates. This message counters claims that he has abandoned his duties as a father during this difficult period.

Lallegal Action And Personal Life Updates

Elsewhere on the track, the father-of-two mentions that he has called a lawyer regarding the situation. He expresses anger at the way he has been treated and reiterates that his heart is bleeding. The chorus of the song reflects a determination to move forward, with lyrics stating that life goes on and we keep on moving.

The release of the single follows a period of intense online backlash for Foster. He recently faced criticism after hard-launching his new girlfriend, a woman known only as Sav. Reports indicated that the pair had gotten matching tattoos shortly after it was revealed that Nelson was in a new relationship.

After posting an Instagram video with Sav, Foster encountered comments attacking his parenting. One user wrote that nothing was wrong with being happy, but being a deadbeat dad was what triggered people. Foster snapped back, stating that the commenter had seen only 15 seconds of his life and decided what kind of father he was without knowing his story.

Fan Support And Ongoing Public Dispute

Foster also shut down comments accusing him of abandoning his daughters upon discovering their illness. He responded sharply to claims that he was off after discovering the condition, stating that his daughters are not a talking point. Despite the negativity, several followers defended him, criticizing those who judge without knowing the truth.

Supporters argued that both parties have parted ways and have new partners while remaining parents to the girls. Many pointed out that people are allowed to move on and find happiness regardless of external judgment. They emphasized that outsiders have no idea what Foster does or does not do for his children.

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The new relationship for Foster was first spotted when he flew to Portugal for a holiday in August. While initially thought to be a solo trip, he was joined by Sav. He appeared to soft-launch the relationship by captioning his post with plus one, and the couple later changed their profile pictures to solo shots from the same location.

Nelson also moved forward with her personal life, unveiling her new relationship with boyfriend Ben Davies. She brought him as her date to the National Telegraph Awards and had previously hard-lanced the relationship on Instagram in late August. Her fans have defended her after she enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris with Davies without her twin babies.

Next Steps And Legal Preparations

As both parties navigate their new personal circumstances, the focus remains on the well-being of Ocean and Story. Foster continues to manage the legal aspects of the dispute while dealing with the public fallout from his new relationship. He maintains that he is taking steps to ensure his children's privacy is protected.

The media landscape surrounding the family remains active, with Daily Mail contacting Nelson's representatives for comment on Foster's new track. The release of Life Goes On highlights the ongoing tension between the former couple's public narratives and their private struggles.

For now, Foster is prioritizing his legal counsel and his daughters' care over public engagement. He has indicated that he will not engage in further public battles, relying instead on his legal team and personal records to address the accusations. The situation continues to draw attention due to the high-profile nature of Nelson's career and the severity of the twins' medical condition.