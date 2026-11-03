Zion Foster Hard Launches New Girlfriend Sav Following Split From Jesy Nelson

Zion Foster officially introduces new partner Sav via Instagram, revealing matching tattoos and a Portugal trip, while ex Jesy Nelson discusses her new relationship and health advocacy.

Rapper Zion Foster has officially introduced his new partner, known only as Sav, to the public after months of private dating. The hard launch occurred on Monday via an Instagram montage featuring intimate clips of the couple, accompanied by the caption: 'It's crazy how so many people are triggered seeing me happy.'

This announcement follows a turbulent period for both Foster and his ex-partner, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson. The couple separated earlier this year, a split that coincided with the devastating diagnosis of their twin daughters, Ocean and Story, with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA). The timing of Foster's new public relationship has drawn immediate attention and commentary from observers.

Also read Jesy Nelson Leaves I'm A Celebrity For Twins With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The Portugal Trip and Matching Tattoos

Reports indicate that the relationship began quietly during a holiday to Portugal in August. While initial speculation suggested Foster traveled alone, it was later confirmed that Sav accompanied him on the getaway. During this trip, the pair seemingly soft-launched their romance by captioning a post '+1' and updating their social media profile pictures to solo shots taken from the same Portuguese location.

The couple has since solidified their bond with matching tattoos. Sav shared a photograph revealing a Chinese symbol on their skin, which translates directly to the word 'love'. This gesture marks a significant step in their relationship, moving from private moments to public acknowledgment. The Daily Mail contacted a representative for Foster to request further comment on the development, though no immediate statement was provided.

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Jesy Nelson Moves On With Ben Davies

While Foster has found new love, Jesy Nelson has also moved forward with her own life. The singer recently revealed her new relationship to the public by bringing boyfriend Ben Davies as her date to the National Television Awards. Although Nelson walked the red carpet solo earlier in the evening, cameras captured a flash of Davies sitting beside her during the ceremony.

Davies was seen looking at Nelson proudly as her documentary, titled Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, was shortlisted for an Award in the Authored Documentary category. Although Our Girls: The Southport Families won the category, the appearance marked a public milestone for Nelson. She further solidified the relationship by sharing the first photo of Davies on her Instagram page at the end of August, depicting him driving a Range Rover while holding her hand.

The Impact of SMA and The Split

The context of these new relationships is rooted in the immense pressure both parties faced due to their daughters' health. Ocean and Story were diagnosed with SMA in January, shortly before Nelson and Foster announced their separation. SMA is a rare, serious genetic disorder that can leave infants unable to sit up, crawl, or walk, and in severe cases, affects breathing and swallowing.

Despite the trauma, early detection through a simple heel prick blood test allows for treatment that can significantly improve outcomes. Nelson has spoken extensively about the emotional toll the diagnosis took on her marriage. She explained in her Amazon Prime documentary that the stress of the situation caused them to clash as they dealt with the news in completely different ways.

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Nelson stated that the split was inevitable under the circumstances, noting that the pressure either brings a team together or tears it apart. She emphasized that her primary priority remains being the best mother possible with positive energy, acknowledging that the house dynamic changed significantly after the separation. However, she maintains that she and Foster still get along with no bad feelings between them.

Advocacy And Future Outlook

Amidst her personal life changes, Nelson remains a vocal advocate for SMA awareness. She expressed feelings of being 'absolutely fuming' and 'devastated' following a decision in Parliament last month regarding the rollout of treatment across the UK. Nelson described the experience as letting her down, despite her belief in the power of manifestation and putting one's mind to a goal.

She continues to frame her daughters' experience as a 'superpower' that has paved the way for positive change in medical research and policy. Nelson expressed pride in their story, looking forward to a time when her children are old enough to understand the impact of their diagnosis on raising awareness for the condition. The focus remains on the well-being of Ocean and Story as both parents navigate new chapters in their lives.