Zion Foster Hard Launches New Girlfriend Sav After Split From Jesy Nelson

Zion Foster publicly introduces new partner Sav on Instagram months after separating from Jesy Nelson, who is now dating Ben Davies.

Zion Foster has officially introduced his new romantic partner to the public after months of private dating, marking a significant shift in his personal life following his separation from Jesy Nelson. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to share a montage of intimate clips featuring himself and his girlfriend, who is known only by the name Sav.

The couple has been keeping their relationship under the radar for several months, leading to speculation among fans and media outlets. Foster captioned the viral post with a defiant message directed at critics, stating, 'It's crazy how so many people are triggered seeing me happy.' This public declaration serves as a clear boundary setting after a period of intense media scrutiny surrounding his divorce proceedings.

Also read Jesy Nelson Leaves I'm A Celebrity For Twins With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Romance Details And Shared Experiences

The foundation of this new relationship was laid during a holiday in Portugal in August, where Foster initially appeared to be traveling solo. However, it was later confirmed that Sav accompanied him on the getaway, a fact that was subtly hinted at through social media cues. Foster posted a photo from the trip with the caption '+1', a common method for softly introducing a partner without fully naming them.

Following the vacation, both individuals updated their profile pictures to feature solo shots taken at the same Portuguese location, a move that solidified the rumors of their connection. The bond between them appears to be strong, with recent reports confirming that the pair has gotten matching tattoos. Sav shared an image of the ink on her arm, which features a Chinese symbol translating to the word 'love'.

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Contrasting Paths For Nelson And Foster

This public update from Zion Foster arrives shortly after Jesy Nelson also made her new relationship official. Nelson, a former member of the pop group Little Mix, brought her boyfriend Ben Davies as her date to the National Television Awards. While she walked the red carpet solo earlier that evening, cameras captured Davies sitting proudly beside her during the ceremony.

Nelson later hard-launched her romance with Davies by sharing the first photo of the couple on her Instagram page at the end of August. The image showed Davies driving a Range Rover while holding Nelson's hand, signaling a new chapter in her life. Both Nelson and Foster have moved on to new partners within a short timeframe after their separation was finalized earlier this year.

Impact On Nelson And Family Health Crisis

The breakup between Nelson and Foster was precipitated by a profound family health crisis involving their twins, Ocean and Story. In January, the children were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, a rare and severe muscle-wasting genetic disorder. The diagnosis occurred just before the couple announced their separation, placing immense emotional strain on the family unit.

In her Amazon Prime documentary, 'Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix,' Nelson explained that the couple was dealing with the trauma of the diagnosis in completely different ways. She stated that these differing coping mechanisms led to constant clashes within their home, ultimately making separation the healthier option for everyone involved. She emphasized that their priority remains the well-being of their daughters.

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Advocacy And Future Outlook For Nelson

Despite the personal heartbreak of the split, Nelson has channeled her energy into advocacy for SMA awareness. She spoke passionately about the importance of newborn screening, sharing her frustration with the initial government decision not to roll out testing across the entire UK. She described feeling 'absolutely fuming' and 'devastated' when officials declined to implement the policy immediately.

Nelson views her daughters' condition as a 'superpower' in the context of their ability to drive change. She expressed pride in how their story has contributed to legislative discussions regarding healthcare access. Her focus now remains on maintaining a positive environment for Ocean and Story as they navigate their treatment and recovery journey under her care alone.