Zingone Bros, a historic Upper West Side family grocery store founded in 1927, will close its doors at the end of the month as the aging owners retire, marking the end of an era for the neighborhood.

After nearly a century of serving as a community anchor, Zingone Bros. announced it will permanently close its Upper West Side location at the end of the month. The family-owned grocery store, situated at Columbus Avenue and West 82nd Street, has been a neighborhood fixture since 1927. Longtime customers flocked to the shop to say goodbye to the Zingone family and the beloved store cat, Oliver.

Reasons For Closing And Owner Statements

Nick Zingone, 91, and his brother Dominick Zingone cited retirement as the primary reason for shutting down the business. The brothers explained that maintaining the shop has become too difficult given their ages and changing lifestyles. Nick Zingone told the New York Post from behind the cash register that the crew wants to retire and they will miss the neighborhood. They noted that differing commutes and the desire to relax and enjoy their final years of work life made continuing impossible.

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The closure highlights a broader trend of disappearing local institutions in New York City. City Comptroller Mark Levine reported that there are 16,000 vacant storefronts across the five boroughs. This vacancy rate underscores the challenges independent businesses face against rising costs and competition from large chains. Zingone Bros. joins a growing list of historic local shops that have vanished from the urban landscape.

Community Connections And Customer Memories

For decades, Zingone Bros. provided more than just groceries; it offered personal connections that are rare in modern retail. Larry Farina, a customer since 1995, recalled an incident where he forgot his cash. Instead of turning him away, the store started an honor system tab on a paper bag. Farina, now 70, described the experience as a fading New York City tradition. He compared the familiarity of the store to the 1980s sitcom Cheers.

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Customers like Sarah Handsen and Shaheena Noorie expressed deep emotional attachments to the store. Handsen, who was born and raised in the city, said she watched everything disappear but always felt Zingone's was there for her. Noorie, a caretaker, visited the back stockroom to see Oliver, the orange tabby cat. Oliver appeared in an Olivia Rodrigo music video shot inside the store and is now up for adoption. Noorie described the store as family and welcoming, noting that customers could pay later if needed.

Local business owner Justine DiConstanzo, 62, echoed these sentiments. She said she has been visiting for decades and miss the family aspect of the shop. DiConstanzo lamented the disappearance of mom and pop shops from Manhattan. She noted that in a world of virtual interactions and digital devices, physical stores like Zingone's provided a genuine human connection. She walked in and everyone said hello, creating a sense of community that is hard to replicate online.

Historical Context And Celebrity Patrons

Zingone Bros. was founded in 1927 by Italian immigrants. It has served the Upper West Side for 99 years through various economic shifts and cultural changes. The store became famous among locals and celebrities alike. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, tennis legend John McEnroe, and actors Ally Sheedy and Kevin Bacon were among the notable patrons who shopped there. These famous faces added to the store's reputation as a cultural landmark.

Dominick Zingone stated they are the last of three people: the Zingones, Zabar's, and Barney Greengrass. He could not think of anyone else in the neighborhood who had been there that long. This statement highlights the store's unique position in New York history. Bill Fair, an Upper West Side resident for 34 years, emphasized the importance of such establishments. He compared Zingone's to the old school cobblers of New York City.

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Fair argued that neighborhood establishments are where people grow and gather. He said these places make the community. The loss of Zingone Bros. is seen by many as the end of an era. As the doors close, the community loses a space that fostered connection and continuity. The store's closure marks the loss of a cherished institution that defined the Upper West Side for nearly a century.