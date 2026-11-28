Researchers develop a zinc battery using salty lake water that retains 80% capacity after 900 cycles at -58°F.

Propylene glycol prevented the electrolyte from freezing, while an alloy coating protected the zinc electrode. Water-based batteries offer a potentially simpler approach to energy storage, but freezing temperatures can limit their performance.

Their liquid electrolytes can freeze, while the movement of charged particles slows down, making it harder to deliver electricity. Researchers have now developed a rechargeable zinc battery that operates at −58°F, using naturally salty lake water as a starting ingredient. The pouch cell retained 80 percent of its capacity after 900 charging and discharging cycles at the extreme temperature.

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The research team included Huajun Tian and colleagues from North China Electric Power University, alongside researchers from Qinghai Minzu University and Beijing University of Chemical Technology. Their findings were published in theThe approach combines an antifreeze additive with a protective metal coating to address two problems associated with using naturally salty water in zinc batteries: freezing and electrode corrosion.