Zimmermann Resort 2027: Set Sail for a Broader Wardrobe

Zimmermann Resort 2027 collection review: An unlikely source of inspiration Australia II’s historic 1983 America’s Cup victory gave way to an expanded assortment with a global reach.

: Australia II’s historic 1983 America’s Cup victory. The sporting upset, which saw a scrappy Australian team unseat an American one for the first time in 132 years, provided more than just a nautical backdrop; instead it was a vehicle for exploring the dialogue between athleticism and elegance, practicality and glamour — and the continued evolution of the Creative director Nicky Zimmermann was particularly drawn to the “cheeky upstarts” spirit of the Australian crew and the contrast between their unfussy sporting world and the polished society orbiting the sport.

Those opposing forces shaped the collection’s narrative. Sailing references appeared through photorealistic sail prints, yacht-racing flag motifs, rope details and technical wet-weather-inspired separates. But Zimmermann was careful not to lean too heavily into maritime tropes. Instead, she sought to capture the “fluidity and movement” of sailing rather than heavy-handed nautical dressing.

The focus on movement produced some of the collection’s strongest moments. Silk chiffon and organza fluttered across the body, striped lace dresses were engineered with hidden wiring to create a distinctive ripple as the wearer walked and crisp poplin silhouettes brought a welcome athletic sharpness to the brand’s signature volume.

“Everything is to move when it walks,” Zimmermann said, a philosophy that extended across both daywear and evening. The collection reflected the growing influence of Zimmermann’s Paris atelier, which has helped push the brand beyond the categories that first made its name. While dresses remain at the heart of the business, the designer spoke of working closely with teams in both Paris and Australia to elevate expanding categories through new techniques, fabrications and construction methods.

Denim, which she described as one of the brand’s fastest-growing areas, stood out through corseted tops, dramatic skirts and highly designed jeans that injected a cool-girl edge into the lineup. Tailoring likewise continued to gain momentum, particularly through the collection’s colorful reinterpretation of tuxedo dressing. A lilac strapless jumpsuit, lemon tuxedo separates and dusty peach shorts suiting softened the formality of traditional eveningwear, while lace bodysuits added a versatile layer to the brand’s growing wardrobe proposition.

“We are working on the evolution of Zimmermann,” the designer said, “not in scale or size, but in design. ” Her ambition, and growth, is evident throughout, retaining the femininity, craftsmanship and escapism that built the brand while demonstrating a broader and increasingly sophisticated wardrobe.

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