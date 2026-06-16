Zillow Faces Legal Challenge Over Pre-MLS Listings and MLS Access

Zillow Group is sued by a Chicago-area MLS and brokerage Compass over access to listings, while CoStar argues in an amicus brief that Zillow's own exclusive pre-market product is anticompetitive.

Zillow Group, Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Midwest Real Estate Data LLC ( MRED ), a Chicago-area multiple listing service ( MLS ), and the brokerage Compass . Zillow alleges that it is being denied access to MRED 's full listing database because MRED objects to Zillow 's policy of banning pre- MLS listings, specifically those offered by Compass .

Zillow is seeking a court order to grant it unconditional access to MRED's listings while maintaining its right to exclude pre-MLS listings from its platform. The dispute centers on the flow of real estate listing data and the competitive dynamics between major industry players. Zillow argues that the free flow of information is essential for an efficient and competitive marketplace and that listings are the most critical information for all participants.

However, CoStar Group, Inc. has filed an amicus brief in support of MRED and Compass, presenting a contrasting perspective. CoStar argues that Zillow's own actions are anticompetitive and that Zillow is demanding open access to competitors' data while locking up valuable pre-market inventory for itself. According to CoStar, weeks after Zillow claimed victory in a similar dispute with Compass over "equal access," Zillow launched its own pre-market listing product called Zillow Preview.

CoStar states that Zillow built this product through exclusive agreements with approximately 60 major brokerages, thereby locking up pre-market inventory. Furthermore, Zillow entered an exclusive horizontal agreement with Realtor.com, meaning competitors like Homes.com cannot obtain those pre-MLS listings from brokerages such as RE/MAX and Keller Williams. CoStar contends that Zillow Preview listings remain exclusive to Zillow and Realtor.com for an indefinite period and may never reach the MLS or competing platforms.

This, CoStar argues, mirrors the very behavior Zillow criticizes in others. The brief draws a parallel between Zillow's exclusive pre-market listings and Compass's "coming soon" listings, as well as Compass's "Phase 1" or "private exclusive" listings. CoStar asserts that while Compass limits access to those who choose to engage with Compass, Zillow limits access to those who choose to visit Zillow and its partner websites, which is not a neutral public venue but rather a gateway into the Zillow ecosystem.

CoStar further argues that consumers drawn into Zillow Preview are subject to practices like lead diversion and mortgage steering that benefit Zillow at the consumers' expense. The brief characterizes exclusive pre-market listings as an entry point for value extraction throughout the homebuying process, noting that some of these practices face pending consumer class action lawsuits.

CoStar's central argument is that the harm Zillow alleges is self-inflicted because Zillow only loses access to the MRED feed due to its own ban on rival pre-market listings, which it maintains while promoting its own pre-market product. Granting Zillow full access to MRED's listings while Zillow bars competitors from its own pre-MLS listings would create an asymmetric market structure, not a free flow of information.

CoStar and industry commentators view the MRED lawsuit as part of a broader strategy by Zillow to replace the current MLS system, which Zillow describes as a competitor. The case is framed as a warning to MLSs nationwide to provide Zillow access to their listings or face litigation, even as Zillow gatekeeps the pre-MLS listings it has called the most valuable.

The legal battle highlights the high stakes in the competition for control over real estate listing data and the tension between open access and exclusive arrangements in the digital marketplace. The outcome could have significant implications for how listings are shared and who benefits from the homebuying process. The dispute is not merely about data access but about the future structure of the real estate industry and the balance of power between technology platforms, brokerages, and MLSs.

As the case proceeds, it will likely be watched closely by other MLSs, brokerages, and online real estate portals. The arguments raise questions about antitrust principles, the definition of a level playing field, and the extent to which a dominant platform can both demand open access to others' data and maintain its own exclusive data products. The court's decision may set a precedent that shapes the competitive landscape for years to come.

The involvement of CoStar, a major commercial real estate data provider, adds weight to the challenge against Zillow's position and signals broader industry concern about Zillow's market power and strategies





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