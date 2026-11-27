Zifan Li files a lawsuit against Italian model Federico Massaro in Los Angeles, alleging breach of an exclusive sperm donation agreement for IVF treatment at Incinta Fertility Clinic.

Zifan Li filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday naming Italian fashion model Federico Massaro as a defendant in a dispute over an alleged exclusive sperm donation agreement. The legal action arises from complications surrounding fertility treatments at the Incinta Fertility Clinic in Los Angeles, where Massaro provided two sperm donations in November 2024.

Alleged Exclusive Sperm Agreement Dispute

Zifan Li, a 47-year-old woman undergoing time-sensitive fertility treatments, claims she entered into a binding agreement with the 32-year-old Massaro to provide his sperm until she achieved a live birth. The suit alleges that Massaro broke this exclusive arrangement by agreeing to become a donor for the Incinta Fertility Clinic and potentially other parties.

Also read California sues to block Trump rule denying aid to families with mixed immigration statuses

Federico Massaro, known for modeling in underwear for Dolce & Gabbana and appearing on the Italian version of Big Brother, reportedly informed Li that he wanted to make a career out of sperm donation. According to the court papers, Massaro stated that he wished to donate sperm to many people and believed doing so would make him very happy, directly contradicting the exclusive nature of his pact with Li.

Li asserts that she hesitantly turned down other excellent sperm donors who were willing to donate exclusively to her because she trusted the agreement with Massaro. The complaint notes that she had to give up these alternative options due to her age and limited reproductive window. Li argues that she no longer had enough time to select another donor and restart in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments from the beginning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Communication Records and Financial Claims

The lawsuit cites WhatsApp messages exchanged between Li and Massaro as evidence of their original deal. In one displayed text, Li wrote, "Hope we can find some time today or tomorrow to finalize and sign this exclusive sperm supplementary agreement. I will immediately pay the remaining fees and arrange your return flight." This message indicates Li's intent to formalize the contract and cover associated travel costs.

Massaro allegedly responded to the proposal with the text, "I don't want to make 10,000,000 kids of course," accompanied by two laughing emojis. Despite this response, Li claims she proceeded under the belief that the exclusive arrangement was solidified. She further detailed in her messages that after signing the agreement, she would withdraw money from the bank to pay him before taking him to the airport.

Li is seeking significant compensation for the loss of her final reproductive window and the lost opportunity to get married. The legal filing also lists 66 specific items she ordered on Amazon as part of her damages claim. These items presumably relate to her preparations for motherhood and the household life she anticipated building with a partner and child.

Concurrent Litigation and Clinic Involvement

In a separate but related lawsuit, Zifan Li named the Incinta Fertility Clinic, its Medical Director and CEO Dr. James P Lin, and other employees as defendants. She is suing them for breach of contract, alleging that the clinic failed to uphold their obligations regarding her fertility treatment and donor management. This dual legal action highlights the complex web of agreements and expectations surrounding her case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation has already generated significant media attention, including a previous lawsuit filed by Incinta in July 2025. That suit accused Zifan Li of harassment, alleging that she sent Dr. Lin's staff and the clinic's attorney hundreds of emails. The clinic claimed that Li repeated the same email content over and over again, and that the volume and nature of these communications constituted severe harassment.

Documents submitted to the court include a donor application signed by Federico Massaro on November 20, 2024, which lists his occupation as a model. Massaro is represented by Crawford Models, and his public portfolio describes him as 6'1 with a 31-inch waist. The inclusion of his professional modeling credentials in the court filings underscores the unique nature of the defendant in this high-profile legal battle.

The case presents a unusual intersection of fertility law, contract disputes, and celebrity culture. As the Los Angeles Superior Court reviews the claims, the outcome could have implications for informal fertility agreements and the responsibilities of donors versus clinics. The situation remains fluid as both parties navigate the legal proceedings and public scrutiny.